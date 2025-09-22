Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

Not too shocking seeing as the song itself was released in 1985…

Bryan Adams has revealed that his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969.

The track has become an anthem of summer love, but it turns out it’s more…biographical than that.

In 2008, the singer confirmed to CBS News reporter Maggie Rodriguez that the song uses a sexual reference.

“Well the song, actually… people think it’s about the year, but actually it’s more about a… it’s more about making love in the summertime.

“It’s using 69 as a sexual reference,” he explained.

Rodriguez replied: “Ahh. Okay… Didn’t know that.”

The song was featured on Adams’ 1984 album Reckless before being released the following year as a single.

It was written by the Canadian singer and his longtime collaborator Jim Vallance, featuring the lyrics:

“I got my first real six-string / Bought it at the five and dime / Played it ’til my fingers bled / Was the summer of 69.

“Standin’ on your mama’s porch / You told me that you’d wait forever / Oh, and when you held my hand / I knew that it was now or never / Those were the best days of my life / Oh, yeah / Back in the summer of 69.”

Some Reddit users who were questioning the song’s subject reacted to the revelation.

“Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams isn’t about a year. At least, that’s what I choose to believe,” said one user.

“Oh that’s hilarious. That lady had no idea what she was walking into,” commented another.