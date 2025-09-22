Search icon

News

22nd Sep 2025

Bryan Adams reveals his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969

Ava Keady

Not too shocking seeing as the song itself was released in 1985…

Bryan Adams has revealed that his song ‘Summer of 69’ is not about the year 1969.

Not too shocking seeing as the song itself was released in 1985…

The track has become an anthem of summer love, but it turns out it’s more…biographical than that.

In 2008, the singer confirmed to CBS News reporter Maggie Rodriguez that the song uses a sexual reference.

“Well the song, actually… people think it’s about the year, but actually it’s more about a… it’s more about making love in the summertime.

“It’s using 69 as a sexual reference,” he explained.

Rodriguez replied: “Ahh. Okay… Didn’t know that.”

The song was featured on Adams’ 1984 album Reckless before being released the following year as a single.

It was written by the Canadian singer and his longtime collaborator Jim Vallance, featuring the lyrics:

“I got my first real six-string / Bought it at the five and dime / Played it ’til my fingers bled / Was the summer of 69.

 “Standin’ on your mama’s porch / You told me that you’d wait forever / Oh, and when you held my hand / I knew that it was now or never / Those were the best days of my life / Oh, yeah / Back in the summer of 69.” 

Some Reddit users who were questioning the song’s subject reacted to the revelation.

“Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams isn’t about a year. At least, that’s what I choose to believe,” said one user.

“Oh that’s hilarious. That lady had no idea what she was walking into,” commented another.

Topics:

Bryan Adams,lyrics,Music,summer of 69

RELATED ARTICLES

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

Affiliate

My Chemical Romance announce extra UK dates on their 2026 tour

By Jonny Yates

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

Affiliate

Take That ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland stadium tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Alex Warren ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Alex Warren ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Amazon Prime Video

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

By Ava Keady

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

By JOE

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

jesus

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

By JOE

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

Cambridge

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

By Erin McLaughlin

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

keir starmer

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

By Erin McLaughlin

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

charlie kirk

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

By JOE

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

Amazon Prime Video

First look into Harlan Coben’s new series Lazarus as trailer drops

By Ava Keady

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page says she was ‘groped’ by TV host

By JOE

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

Affiliate

This ‘cost-effective’ product helps cut down on energy bills – and keeps you warm during winter

By Jonny Yates

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

jesus

Pastors reveal the ‘exact date Jesus will return’ is tomorrow

By JOE

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

By JOE

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

Affiliate

Shoppers rave about ‘excellent’ heated gadget that costs just 1p to run

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star banned from fan convention after joining OnlyFans

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

Cambridge

Oxford and Cambridge knocked out of top three UK universities for the first time

By Erin McLaughlin

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

keir starmer

More than half of Brits want Keir Starmer to resign

By Erin McLaughlin

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

charlie kirk

Lip reader reveals what Donald Trump said to Elon Musk at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

By JOE

Trump says they’ve ‘finally found the answer’ to autism

charlie kirk

Trump says they’ve ‘finally found the answer’ to autism

By Ava Keady

Makers of Maltesers reveal the correct way to eat them

Chocolate

Makers of Maltesers reveal the correct way to eat them

By JOE

Load more stories