Bruce Willis moved to care home away from family as his dementia advances

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023

Emma Heming Willis has issued a heartbreaking update on actor Bruce Willis’ battle with dementia.

Emma confirmed that the actor’s “language is going” and said that his brain is “failing him.”

The actor’s wife shared the devastating news in an interview with Good Morning America.

Emma shared: “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It’s just his brain that is failing him. The language is going.”

She added: “We’ve learned to adapt, and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way.”

Emma also told broadcaster Diane Sawyer that Bruce now lives with his full-time caregivers, separately from his family.

She said that it was an incredibly difficult decision for their family to make, but said it is their second home.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far.

“But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

“It’s our second home, so the girls have their things there. It is a house that is filled with love and warmth and care and laughter. It’s been beautiful to see that—to see how many of Bruce’s friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun.”

Bruce and Emma have two young daughters, Mabel Willis, 13, and Evelyn Willis, 11.

Bruce also has three daughters with actress Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 31.

Moore and their children also spend time with the actor at his new home.





