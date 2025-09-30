Bruce Forsyth’s ghost is haunting theatre saying ‘nice to see you to see you nice’

His ashes were laid to rest under the stage in 2017

The ghost of entertainment legend Sir Bruce Forsyth is allegedly haunting a theatre, and telling guests: “nice to see you, to see you nice”.

Forsyth died in 2017, and his ashes were laid to rest under the stage of the London Palladium.

However, Brocarde, a paranormal expert and singer, claims she heard his catchphrase while she was interviewing Penn Jillette and Piff the Magic Dragon.

“I kept getting distracted by the words, ‘nice to see you’,” she said.

“At first, I dismissed it.

“Then came the unmistakable second half, ‘to see you nice!’, followed by mischievous laughter.

“That’s when I knew Sir Bruce was in the room.

“I felt like he was watching over the interview.

“I even heard him mention a fire extinguisher, which was hilarious considering all the fire puns flying around during the chat.

“He definitely knew I was speaking with ‘magic dragons’.”

However, neither Piff or Penn sensed anything unusual.