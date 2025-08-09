Search icon

News

09th Aug 2025

Brits warned of strict rules for travelling to the EU that will come into force within weeks

Sammi Minion

The new rules will be enforced from October

British passengers travelling to Europe on holiday this autumn may have to prove they have both medical insurance and a return flight to the UK if they want to enter EU countries. 

The changes make up part of a strict new set of border rules that are set to be imposed by the European Union. 

The new rules, which come into force on 12 October, also include requirements for British travellers to provide their fingerprints — and facial scans —  if they wish to pass into the EU. 

It’s all part of a new scheme that aims to modernise border control across the union, while limiting illegal migration. 

The plan is for physical stamps in passports to be fully replaced with biometric data by April 2026. 

The data will be collected at dedicated booths installed at airports, ports and train stations, where travellers will be able to scan their fingerprints and have their photo taken.

The scheme will be rolled out gradually over six months. 

Once the system is fully established, anyone who refuses to provide biometric data will be denied access to the EU. 

As first reported by The Times, under the new rules, border control officers will be able to ask UK travellers a series of questions to confirm details of their trip. 

These could include, providing some proof of accommodation, whether they have sufficient funds, as well as details of their medical insurance and proof of a return or onward ticket. 

While these details will be mostly confirmed at automatic kiosks at the airports, any passengers who answer “no” to the new questions, will then be referred to a border officer for further checks. 

Although border officers have been legally able to ask these questions ever since Brexit was finalised, they seldom actually did so. 

Industry experts expect this to change from October. 

Luke Petherbridge, director of public affairs at the travel trade body Abta, said: “More people are going to be asked these questions in the future than were in the past because most EES checks [entry/exit system] will be done at a kiosk.

“Its primary function is digitising the border. If you were to answer one of these questions in a way that you know wasn’t aligned with the answer they were looking for, you would be sent to a border guard. You wouldn’t necessarily be denied entry.”

Longer queues at airports are expected during the first few weeks of the scheme. 

However, once the data has been provided it will stay within EU systems for three years. 

Topics:

border control,EU,Holiday,Passport

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

EasyJet

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

By JOE

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

Europe

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

By Sammi Minion

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Holiday

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

mr beast

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

By Sammi Minion

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

Channel 4

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

By Sammi Minion

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

London

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

By Nina McLaughlin

River Island to close 33 stores across the UK

British high street

River Island to close 33 stores across the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Major UK motorway closed after serious crash involving lorry

Driving

Major UK motorway closed after serious crash involving lorry

By Nina McLaughlin

Multiple people shot in Times Square with ‘bodies on the ground’

New York

Multiple people shot in Times Square with ‘bodies on the ground’

By Sammi Minion

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

fantasy

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

Gaza

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

By SportsJOE

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

2024 Olympics

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

Sci-Fi

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

By Stephen Porzio

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

mr beast

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

By Sammi Minion

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

Channel 4

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Piers Morgan issues challenge to Glenn McGrath after 5-0 Ashes prediction

Cricket

Piers Morgan issues challenge to Glenn McGrath after 5-0 Ashes prediction

By Sammi Minion

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

London

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

By Nina McLaughlin

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

Affiliate

Bluetooth speaker ‘perfect for outdoor use’ drops in price by 70%

By Stephen Porzio

Wembley Stadium investigating claims ‘hundreds of ticketless fans’ snuck into Oasis gig

Music

Wembley Stadium investigating claims ‘hundreds of ticketless fans’ snuck into Oasis gig

By Sammi Minion

Harvard scientist says alien object hurtling towards Earth ‘may come to save us or destroy us’

Aliens

Harvard scientist says alien object hurtling towards Earth ‘may come to save us or destroy us’

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories