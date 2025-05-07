Brits to get paid for returning empty plastic bottles to Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s

Germany, Sweden and Ireland have already rolled out this scheme

The UK government is set to incentivise the return of household plastic waste to supermarkets.

Launching in October 2027 across England, Northern Ireland and Wales – Scotland is independently assessing its own regulations – this environmentally-conscious scheme follows in the footsteps of more than 50 other countries, including the Republic of Ireland, Sweden and Germany, which boast an impressive average return rate of 90% (per The Mirror).

It is estimated that British consumers buy 30 billion single-use drink containers each year, with around 6.5 billion of those evading the recycle system and instead turning into litter, so the ultimate aim of this campaign is to significantly reduce the number by allowing 150ml to three-litre plastic/metal drink bottles to be handed back to the likes of Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons at designated collection points.

Loose plastic bottles ready for recycling on July 3, 2024 in Malden, London. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Encouragement to do so shall take the form of a “financial incentive”, although the amount is yet to be announced.

Circular economy minister Mary Creagh shared in a statement: “This Government will clean up Britain and end the throwaway society.

“This is a vital step as we stop the avalanche of rubbish that is filling up our streets, rivers and oceans and protect our treasured wildlife. Turning trash into cash also delivers on our Plan for Change by kickstarting clean growth, ensuring economic stability, more resilient supply chains, and new green jobs.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, said of the news: “A Deposit Return Scheme really is a silver bullet that will get plastic drinks bottles and aluminium cans out of our parks, off our streets, and away from our rivers and seas.

“Depressingly we litter, burn or bury millions of drinks containers each and every day. This legislation will end all that, save the taxpayer millions in clean-up costs and give recycling a real shot in the arm.

“Backed and paid for by producers, this method of retrieval and recycling is tried and tested the world over so at Keep Britain Tidy we are putting out the bunting that this government is committed to make it happen, for us all.”