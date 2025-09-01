Search icon

Brits spend a total of four years of their life sitting on the sofa

Brits will spend a total of four years of their lives on the sofa – eating, sleeping, working and watching TV

A poll of 2,000 adults, revealed the average day sees people settling on the couch for 97.5 minutes – 3 hours – and more if binge-watching their favourite series.

Over a third (34 per cent) admitted they can’t imagine going a day without sitting on their sofa, with 37 per cent claiming it’s their happy place.

And for 43 per cent the couch is where they spend the most time compared to anywhere else in the home.

The research, which was commissioned by Febreze as part of its ‘sofa confessions’ campaign to launch its new Fabric Refresher, found a quarter will binge TV for two or more hours from the sofa, while 21 per cent use it as their office space working at it for the same amount of time.

A further 23 per cent squeeze in a solid hour nap regularly on the settee.

But despite the time spent on it, only half the nation actually wipe down their sofas (52 per cent).

And nearly two-thirds (61 per cent) have never even considered the odours trapped within them.

A spokesperson for Febreze, said:  “A sofa is clearly one of the places people spend the most time when at home.

“Yet for all the time we spend on our them, we rarely give them the same attention as, say, the kitchen or bathroom.

“While most of us wouldn’t dream of letting our bed go un-made or wearing the same clothes every week without washing them, many can’t remember the last time they properly refreshed their sofa – if ever.

“We want to encourage the nation to recognise and champion the heroic role their sofas play in their lives – not just as a place to sit, but as the heart of the home.”

The research also found people often uncover everything from food remnants to lost items hidden down the back of their couch.

As a result, almost a third (31 per cent) worry whether their couch has a particular odour people may notice when they visit, with 18 per cent even feeling embarrassed when their sofa doesn’t smell fresh with new visitors.

But a further 29 per cent blame a lack of time on not refreshing their couch, while 28 per cent will only do so if there is visible mess or dirt.

To help, 75 per cent of those polled via OnePoll have ‘sofa rules’ in the home, including no shoes, no jumping – and no takeaways.

Febreze’s spokesperson added: “It’s easy to forget that sofas absorb a lot more than just our weight – from crumbs and pet hair to sweat and odours.

“And because we see them as part of our comfort routine, we often overlook the fact that they can quietly build up odours over time – out of sight, out of mind.

“We hope to help people quickly fight trapped odours around the home and instantly freshen up soft furnishings – from sofas to clothing and towels – especially in places we don’t always think to refresh, but love to sink into.”

TOP 10 SOFA RULES ACCORDING TO OWNERS:

1. No shoes on the sofa – 52%

2. No jumping on the sofa – 41%

3. No dirty clothes worn on the sofa – 32%

4. Leave the sofa as you found it (e.g. throws and cushions neat) – 23%

5. No pets on the sofa – 21%

6. No takeaways on the sofa – 19%

7. No feet (regardless of shoes or socks) on the sofa – 15%

8. No hot drinks on the sofa – 14%

9. No snacks on the sofa – 13%

10. No denim worn on the sofa – 6%

