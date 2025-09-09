Brits face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks

Entry Exit System (EES) will be introduced next month.

Brits are set to face mandatory fingerprint registration at EU security checks.

The home office has said that messages about the Entry Exit System (EES) will be published on the government’s social media channels, by transport operators, and on travel websites.

EES will be introduced on October 12 and involves people from non-EU countries, the UK included, having their fingerprints registered and photos taken to enter the EU.

Children must register; however, those under 12 will be exempt from fingerprinting.

For most travellers, the registration will be done when they arrive at foreign airports.

Checks will be completed in the UK for those travelling on international services from St Pancras station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal.

The public has raised concerns that this will lead to delays, although Eurostar has pledged the system won’t cause any queues at St Pancras.

A Government spokesperson commented: “While EES checks will be a significant change to the EU border, we are in constant and close dialogue with our European partners to try and minimise the impact on the British public.”

“While we have done everything we can to ensure the required infrastructure is in place, anyone who is planning a trip to the European mainland once these checks are introduced will still need to allow more time for their journey as the new EU systems bed in.”