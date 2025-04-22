Brits demand all cyclists need to have number plates and insurance

A man claims he has been hit by cyclists on three separate occasions.

Brits are demanding that all cyclists must have number plates and insurance.

A petition has been launched in support of the cause, with its organiser arguing the lack of such measures means bicycle riders avoid being held accountable when accidents happen.

The organiser of the petition, Ali Ikram, said: “Introducing a requirement for all cyclists to have fully visible number plates and insurance doesn’t just benefit pedestrians or drivers, it benefits the cyclists themselves.

“It solemnises their ownership of the road, gives them an identity, and makes everything smoother, safer, and more accountable,” he added.

Mr Ikram claims he has been hit by cyclists in three separate incidents.

He added that the issue isn’t just about his own personal discomfort, but the safety and accountability in public places.

“Cyclists use the same roadways as drivers but currently aren’t required to have number plates or insurance. This lack of regulation obstructs the path for accountability when accidents like mine occur,” said Ikram.

Under the current legislation, cyclists who are deemed to be riding dangerously or carelessly can be prosecuted for several offences.

Cyclists can take out third-party or other insurance, with many having third-party insurance through cycling clubs or household insurance.

However, a review of mandatory registration plates found the cost and complexity of bringing them in would far outweigh the benefits.

Additionally, it found it may also lead to a drop in the number of cyclists.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “The safety of all road users is our absolute priority.

“That’s why strict laws are already in place to tackle dangerous cycling, and the police have clear powers to take action against those who break these laws.

“While we do not have plans to require cyclists to have insurance or registration plates, we are continuing to review ways to tackle dangerous cycling and will set out next steps in due course.”

The cycling charity Brake described cyclists as one of the “most vulnerable” groups of people on Britain’s roads.

Director of External Affairs at Cycling UK, Sarah McMonagle added: “Like all road users, people who cycle should behave responsibly and within the law to ensure that our roads are safe.

“However, imposing extra regulations, such as insurance, licensing or tax, would make little difference to people’s safety.”

She continued: “With the exception of North Korea, countries, states and cities that have introduced additional regulations on cycling abandoned them soon after.

“Making insurance a legal requirement would also potentially lead to police stopping children cycling to school – which is a jarring thought when cycling to school should be a normal, daily activity.”

“The best and most effective way to make our roads safer is to educate people who cycle about their responsibilities and build safer, separate cycle lanes that don’t put pedestrians on a shared path with people who cycle,” she concluded.