British woman goes missing from sunbed on Greek beach as husband slept

An urgent search is underway after a British woman vanished from a beach in Greece.

Michele Bourda, 59, was on a sunbed on Ofrynio beach in Kavala.

Her husband explained to police that he fell asleep, and when he woke up Michele was no longer there, but her belongings were, according to local media.

The Coast Guard confirmed that a search operation of both land and the sea is now underway.

She was last seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit, red sunglasses and yellow shoes.

She is described as being 5’6, with hazel eyes and shoulder-length straight blonde hair.

The charity LifeLine Hellas issued a Silver Alert amid Michele’s disappearance.

The notification system is triggered when adults go missing, and is used often in cases for those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“Her life is in danger. If you know anything, contact the silver alert service, 24 hours a day, on the national SOS line 1065,” the alert said.