He was known as the ‘British Buddy Holiday’.

British TV legend Mike Berry has died aged 82.

He passed surrounded by his family, his manager confirmed.

Berry enjoyed a music career spanning over 60 years and was the only remaining star of the BBC sitcom Are You Being Served? in which he played Mr Spooner.

He also featured in the original Worzel Gummidge as Mr Peters from 1979 to 1981.

Berry began his music career in the 60s with two hits ‘Don’t You Think It’s Time’ and ‘Tribute to Buddy Holly’.

He toured with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones and remained performing in recent years.

In a post on Facebook his manager and friend, Peter Stockton said: “It is with the deepest regret that I have to inform everyone that the legendary Mike Berry died peacefully this morning, his family members by his bedside.

“As we all know, Mike was an amazing, highly talented performer whose career spanned 64 years – his first hit being the haunting tribute to Buddy Holly in 1961.

Goodbye Mike Berry. One of the last main stars of ‘Are You Being Served?’! One of my heroes. ‘I’m free’! pic.twitter.com/kXBEBzzO9E — Carry On Loving (@AbbaFan102) April 11, 2025

“His last show on February 23 at The Half Moon was a sell out, and was testimony to his superb talent. He was also a gifted actor, highlighted by his performances in the iconic comedy Are You Being Served.

“A tragic loss to our world of music, and I hope that he is now having a laugh with many of his old pals up in heaven.”

The legendary duo, Chas and Dave, offered their condolences in a statement, saying: “We’re shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of our good friend Mike Berry. Mike, of course, went all the way back with Chas as singer with The Outlaws having numerous hits together.

“They teamed up again in 1980 to have another big hit with Mike’s ‘Sunshine of Your Smile’ single – which Chas arranged and produced. Our thoughts are with Mike’s family at this incredibly sad time.”