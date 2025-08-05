Search icon

News

05th Aug 2025

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Harry Warner

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Rescue teams were forced to come to the man’s aid

A British tourist has been slapped with a £12k fine after ignoring warning signs relating to a closed mountain path while on holiday in Italy.

The 60-year-old man embarked on the via ferrata (literally iron path) route, a type of mountain path common in the Alps which often includes vertical climbs, staple-like metal rungs and perilous edges.

The man was attempting to traverse the Via Ferrata Berti near San Vito di Cadore despite warnings about the dangers of landslides.

The British man, who has not be named, called alpine rescue service to inform about falling rocks as he attempted his crossing.

This led to a helicopter being deployed from nearby San Vito di Cadore to evacuate the man from the mountain path.

The climber had reached an altitude of 2,400 metres (7874 ft) and was “right in the middle of the landslide,” report The Mirror.

The man was not injured.

Head of the rescue service, Nicola Cherubin, said the man had claimed to have not seen the warning signs.

Signs on the route warned of landslides ahead. Credit: Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Veneto

He has since been charged €14,225 (£12,300), with €11,160 of that covering the helicopter rescue, according to The Guardian.

Cherubin told the Daily Telegraph: “Rocks have been falling continually in that area for the past two months. With these landslides, it is not secure. He was really afraid.”

Signs on the trail warned both in Italian and English that the route was closed “due to risk of collapse” and ordered people not to “go beyond this warning”.

The rescue service said the Ferrata Berti was closed because of “continuous rock discharge from the Croda Marcora landslide”.

The Mirror claimed that the man was charged more than two Belgian hikers who had to be rescued from the same trail in July because “Belgium is part of the European Union”.

Topics:

Holiday,Italy,Mountain,News,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges 

Arsenal

Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

Asylum seekers

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

By Joseph Loftus

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

Aldi

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

By Jonny Yates

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

adult content

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

By Sammi Minion

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

Driving

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

Affiliate

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

By JOE

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

BBC

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

By Sammi Minion

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Affiliate

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

By Stephen Hurrell

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

Asylum seekers

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

By Joseph Loftus

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

Aldi

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

By Jonny Yates

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

adult content

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

By Sammi Minion

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

Driving

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

By Nina McLaughlin

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

Affiliate

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

BBC

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

By Sammi Minion

Zoo asks people to donate unwanted pets so it can feed its predators

Denmark

Zoo asks people to donate unwanted pets so it can feed its predators

By Nina McLaughlin

Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

Arrest

Tommy Robinson arrested over alleged assault at London station

By Nina McLaughlin

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

Fast Food

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

By JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories