British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

A British man has been charged on suspicion of attempted murder after reportedly trying to drown his daughter-in-law near Disney World.

Mark Gibbon, 62, was staying at the Solterra Resort in Davenport, near Disney World, with his family when an argument over a will broke out.

The British holidaymaker, originally from Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, allegedly tried to push Jasmine Wyld, 33, his daughter-in-law, under the water, as reported by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Gibbon’s nine-year-old granddaughter attempted to save her mum by jumping into the pool, but Gibbon pushed her away.

They went on to explain: “He advised that she could not breathe and believed that she was going to drown.

“[The victim] advised that she had to fight Mark in order to get away from him and from under the water but he kept pushing her back under.”

Two woman told Gibbon they had called the police, which led him to stop the attempted drowning. He was taken into custody shortly after.

According to a witness she ‘observed him push the victim under the water and hold her there multiple times’ and watched as he ‘scratched her on her chest’, per People.

It is reported he admitted to police that he pushed Jasmine under the water, however, Gibbon denies trying to drown her.

Ultimately, he was charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.

Jasmine and Gibbon’s son Alex have two children.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said: “It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same.

“Because Mr Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated.”