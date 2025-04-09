Search icon

News

09th Apr 2025

British passports to undergo ‘insane’ price increase this week

Ava Keady

The cost of the online passport application is jumping 7%.

British passports are set to undergo an ‘insane’ price increase this week.

The cost of applying online for your passport in the UK is rising 7% tomorrow, April 10, to £94.50.

Yikes!

The price of the application has risen more than 25% over the past 2 years with the Home Office insisting they are not profiting from the price hike.

“The new fees will help the Home Office to continue to move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation,” the government said announcing the rise.

The cost funds passport control and border officers, as well as supports consular support overseas, including lost or stolen passports.

Due to the rise in prices, many Brits are hoping to get their hands on an Irish passport, which was recently deemed the most powerful in the world.

Eligible Brits are hoping to get their hands on one for just €75/£62.

Other than being an Irish citizen, you are eligible for an Irish passport:

If you were born in Ireland in or after 2005 and your parents aren’t British or Irish citizens, your right to an Irish passport depends on how long your parents lived in Ireland and their residency rights.

If one of your grandparents was born on the island of Ireland, you may be eligible to claim ‘Irish citizenship by descent’

If one of your parents was an Irish citizen when you were born, but you were born elsewhere, you may be able to claim citizenship under Foreign Birth Registration.

In another bonus for Brits, an Irish passport will rid them of those long queues when travelling through Europe.

Before the climb in price, the UK passport was already among Europe’s most expensive, edged out. by Italy (£97), Denmark (£100) and Switzerland (£123).

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

Disney+

Disney+ has just re-added one of the best Irish movies ever

By Stephen Porzio

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

Boxer

Orlando Bloom’s new boxing drama gets exciting release update from co-star

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

By Joseph Loftus

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

China

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

By Stephen Hurrell

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

By Zoe Hodges

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

Affiliate

‘Difficult to beat’ earphones on offer for over 30% off in ‘limited time deal’

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

Bonnie Blue has revealed her full body count

By Ava Keady

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

Donald Trump

Trump orders one million people to leave the US immediately

By Zoe Hodges

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

Trump says countries ‘dying to make a deal are kissing my a**’ amid tariff chaos

By Ava Keady

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott accused of sexually abusing children

By Joseph Loftus

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

Adult star

Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

By JOE

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

China

China hits back with 84% tariffs on American goods as trade war intensifies

By Charlie Herbert

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

cinemas

Cinemas send stern warning to Minecraft Movie viewers after theatres erupt into chaos for bizarre reason

By Zoe Hodges

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

Action Movies

One of the best action movies of the 21st century so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories