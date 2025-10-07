Search icon

07th Oct 2025

British parts found in Russian drones, Zelensky says

British components were discovered in Russian drones used during Sunday’s attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised several Western allies, including the UK and the US, after Western-made components were found in Russian drones used in Sunday’s attack on Ukraine (October 5).

Zelensky took to X to claim that microcomputers for flight control, which were manufactured in the UK, were found in drones used in the attack. Other parts from allied countries, including the US, were also identified.

Sunday’s drone and missile attacks on Lviv resulted in the deaths of four people, including a 15-year-old, and left six other people injured, per The Independent.

“Unfortunately, many critical components are still being supplied to Russia from Europe and the US. And we are not talking about a dozen components, but hundreds of thousands of components, purely commercial supplies,” Zelensky’s post read.

The Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said it had recently undertaken major efforts to crack down on UK firms that continue to produce for Russia’s military supply chain.

A government spokesperson said: “We take reports of goods from UK companies being found in Russian weaponry incredibly seriously,” per the BBC.

The spokesperson further said that the government had “banned the export of thousands of goods to Russia, including every battlefield item Ukraine has brought to our nation”, adding that they have implemented “the most severe package of sanctions”.

Any firm or person that does not act in accordance with the sanctions could face “large financial penalties or criminal prosecution”.

According to the DBT, over £20bn of UK trade with Russia now falls under sanctions.

