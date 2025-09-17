Search icon

17th Sep 2025

British comedian sparks backlash after Charlie Kirk comments

Sammi Minion

Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah last week

A British comedian has faced online criticism for allegedly insensitive comments made in the wake of American political commentator Charlie Kirk’s death last week.

31-year-old Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at a university in the US state of Utah on Wednesday (10 September).

Kirk’s death has created shockwaves across the global political landscape, prompting tributes from the likes of Donald Trump and Keir Starmer.

The Turning Point USA founder was outspoken on a number of divisive issues such as immigration and LGTQIA rights, was a strong advocate for gun ownership, and was known for promoting false vaccine theories.

Alongside the outpouring of support for Kirk and his family from those on the political right in America, some figures have come under criticism for their response to his death.

Earlier this week, news emerged that British punk duo Bob Vylan had a gig in the Netherlands cancelled after one of the artists described Kirk as an “absolute piece of s**t of a human being.”

Now, a British comedian named Gina Yashere, has been condemned online for comments made about Charlie Kirk.

Amongst Yashere’s comments about Kirk include the claim that he “got what [he] advocated for” due to the political commentator’s vocal opposition of gun control.

Yashere, who is best known for appearances on popular panel shows like Mock The Meek, also said Kirk was “xenophobic, transphobic, homophobic, racist, misogynist and sexist.” 

Yashere added: “That hate directly affected people, that isn’t political difference. If you are preaching something that is directly going to get me eradicated on the streets, that isn’t political difference, as far as I’m concerned that’s terrorism.

“Charlie Kirk got what Charlie Kirk advocated for. He wanted more guns on the streets. He didn’t mind a few kids being shot to death in their classrooms or the odd Democrat being murdered in their home.

“I don’t believe in heaven and hell. But just in case there is, Charlie Kirk is going down there.”

Yashere’s online comments received a negative response from other internet users, with one writing: “Are you saying that it was ok for him to be killed??”

Another said: “You’re so wrong in many ways.” 

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 25: Gina Yashere arrives to the Just For Laughs Awards Show at MTELUS on July 25, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Andrej Ivanov/Getty Images)

Load more stories