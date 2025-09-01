British baby dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates fall

Childhood vaccination rates have dropped

A baby has died of whooping cough this year due to her mother not being vaccinated during pregnancy.

This is the first death of pertussis, the official name for the disease, so far this year.

The baby, who was under a year old, died between March and June 2025, as reported by government data.

Babies less than a year old are too young to be vaccinated against the disease, however, they can receive protection in the womb if their mother is vaccinated during pregnancy.

Deaths of infants due to whooping cough have dropped by almost half since a vaccine for pregnant women was introduced in October 2012, from 64 in the twelve years before to 33 in the twelve years since.

Of the 33 babies who died after the vaccine was introduced, 27 had mothers who were not vaccinated during the pregnancy, per the UK Health Security Agency.

UKHSA Deputy Director, Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, said: “Sadly, with a further infant death in the second quarter of 2025, we are again reminded how severe whooping cough can be for very young babies. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who has so tragically lost their baby.

“Ensuring women are vaccinated in pregnancy has never been more important. Vaccination is the best defence against whooping cough, and pregnant women and young infants must receive their vaccines at the right time, ideally between 20 and 32 weeks,” per Metro.

While the number of people getting vaccinated for whooping cough in pregnancy is actually increasing, data for other childhood vaccines are dropping significantly.

Not one childhood vaccine in England met the 95% target needed to guarantee that a disease cannot spread among youngsters.

It is estimated that almost one in five children will be starting primary school in September without full protection against various serious diseases.

Only 83.7% of five-year-olds had received both doses of the MMR (measles, mumps & rubella) vaccine, which is the lowest level it has been since 2009/10.

The percentage for the Hib/MenC vaccine, which protects against Haemophilus influenzae type B and meningitis C, stands slightly higher at 88.9% for children in England aged five, which is its lowest level since 2011/12.

Director of immunisation at UKHSA, Dr Mary Ramsay, said: “Far too many children will not be fully protected and safe when starting school, and are at risk of serious diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, that have in recent years caused outbreaks.

“Measles, being the most infectious disease, is the ‘canary in the coalmine’ and a wake-up call that urgent action is needed to stop the very real risk of other diseases re-emerging.

“That is why there needs to be a concerted effort in providing these vitally important vaccines, to make time to speak and reassure any parents who may have concerns, and make it as easy as possible for their children to get vaccinated,” per Metro.

She concluded by urging parents to check whether their children are up to date with their vaccines and to contact their GP as soon as possible if they are not.