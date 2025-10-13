Search icon

News

13th Oct 2025

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

Nina McLaughlin

Sad news

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died aged 82, his son confirmed in a statement.

The star appeared on the show back in 2020 with his son Dean, with their rendition of ‘That’s Life’ by Frank Sinatra leaving judges stunned.

Writing on Facebook, Dean announced his father’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that I have to let you all know that the legend that is Dave Betton sadly passed away after a very brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones,” he wrote.

“Myself, my brother Darren, our wives, his grandsons and granddaughters, great grandsons and great granddaughters, extended family and all his friends will miss him dearly and he will leave us with a huge void to fill.

“For those that knew him, he lit up a room wherever he went and everyone instantly fell in love with him.

“Rest easy Pops and I hope Mum is giving you a big telling off for joining her far too soon. Love you always. From me and your loving Family.”

