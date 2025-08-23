Search icon

News

23rd Aug 2025

Bride-to-be reveals incredibly unfortunate new name she’ll have after marriage

Sammi Minion

Apparently she’s not at all embarrassed

A bride-to-be is about to have a hilarious last name – but insists she is “excited” and “not embarrassed”.

Brooke Marshall, 29, is set to marry her fiancé, Jake Hornibrook, 29, a fuel operations worker, in April 2026 – six years after they met during their last month of college.

With the bride set to change her name to Brooke Hornibrook, she thought a recent TikTok trend sharing soon-to-be funny names was “an opportunity” to share with the world the hilarious moniker.

The couple have joked about the name from early on in their relationship and have been met with “strong opinions” about it online – with commenters dubbing it “like Bond, James Bond, but in the worst way”.

Brooke, a neonatal NICU nurse, from Dallas, Texas in the US, said: “We met in the last month of college and lived in different states.

“I didn’t initially think this [relationship] was going to be something serious so we just joked over it.

“I knew early on he was very traditional and it was very important that his wife take his last name.

“I knew that going into it and I come from a traditional family too.

“My friends all say if anyone can rock that name it’s me, I’m quite the jokester.

“It is funny, there’s no denying it.

“I’m not embarrassed.

“I’m excited – I think if anything it will bring a smile to people’s face and be a funny ice breaker or conversation starter.”

Brooke and Jake met six years ago during their last month of college in Arkansas and did long distance for four years while Jake was in the military.

She said: “Last year his contract was finished and he was able to move to Texas to be with me.

“After dragging his feet a lot longer than expected he proposed in December.

“He really put a lot of thought into it and had my friends and family fly out.

“We had a surprise after party which I kind of suspected as he can only be so discreet.

“It was really sweet.”

Despite being “sad” to let her current surname go, Brooke plans to change her middle name to Marshall.

She said: “I was not expecting people to have such strong opinions about my new surname.

“When I saw this trend it was after the ‘Milly Willy’ girl posted and I thought ‘oh my god, if ever there was an opportunity for me to take part in a trend, it’s this one’.

“I haven’t responded, I’m not going to get into the drama in the comments.

“A lot of people were joking and saying ‘congrats to Mr and Mrs Marshall’ as if he should take my last name.

“A lot of people were opinionated and said I’m ‘not his property’ and ‘it’s not his choice’.

“Obviously I know this is such a fun trend.

“It made me realise I’m not the only one having a rather unfortunate or funny name to talk about forever.

“Everyone said ‘it’s like Bond, James Bond, but in the worst way’.

“I got that comment a lot and it made me laugh.”

Fiance Jake said: “I’m not on TikTok, so I don’t always catch the trends – but the moment I heard about this one, I just knew Brooke would jump on it.

“It was only a matter of time!

“For me, it’s just as much of an honor that Brooke is taking the Hornibrook name as it is an honor for me to be marrying her.

“And hey, it could have been worse… imagine if her last name ended up as “Brookehorni!”

“At the end of the day, it’s a fun, lighthearted story that we’ll laugh about and share with everyone we meet for years to come.”

The happy couple are set to become Mr and Mrs Hornibrook next April in Seaside, Florida.

Topics:

Marriage,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell says she doesn’t believe Epstein died by suicide in new audio

By Sammi Minion

TikTok star Malik Taylor dies aged 28

News

TikTok star Malik Taylor dies aged 28

By Sammi Minion

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

By JOE

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Alexander Skarsgård

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Dan Seddon

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

Bullies

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

By Dan Seddon

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

christianity

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

By Dan Seddon

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

By Dan Seddon

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

By Joseph Loftus

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

By JOE

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Alexander Skarsgård

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Dan Seddon

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

Bullies

Schoolgirl left in tears after bullies ‘tear her prom dress to pieces’

By Dan Seddon

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

christianity

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

By Dan Seddon

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

Bonnie Blue

Ibiza Final Boss ‘signs five-figure deal with brand’ after viral fame

By Dan Seddon

James Trafford makes horrific blunder leading to goal in Man City home debut

Football

James Trafford makes horrific blunder leading to goal in Man City home debut

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

After losing 5-1 to Chelsea last night, Hammers fans are suggesting their own player should leave!

Football

After losing 5-1 to Chelsea last night, Hammers fans are suggesting their own player should leave!

By Sammi Minion

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

American Football

NFL team faces backlash for having male cheerleaders on their cheer team

By Dan Seddon

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

Emily In Paris assistant director dies during filming for fifth season

By Joseph Loftus

Skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following break up from partner, coroner confirms

sensitive

Skydiver purposely jumped 10,000ft to her death following break up from partner, coroner confirms

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

The Premier League: Follow all the GW2 action in our live hub

By JOE

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

news#

Homeless man rocks his dog to sleep every night saying his dog struggles to adjust to homelessness

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories