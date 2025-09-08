Search icon

News

08th Sep 2025

Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

Ava Keady

The Succession actor labelled the Reform UK leader as ‘selfish’ and ‘uninformed’.

Brian Cox has slammed ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in a scathing rant.

On yesterday’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, a pre-recorded interview with Farage was shown.

The BBC presenter questioned him over his plans if he were to enter 10 Downing Street and grilled him over his tax returns, telling her guest that his ‘tax and business affairs aren’t exactly straightforward’.

Farage took opposition to her line of questioning, saying he takes ‘objection to the very premise of that question’, while at the same time refusing to make his personal tax returns public.

After airing the interview with Farage, Kuenssberg turned to her studio guests, who included Succession actor Cox.

The host pointed out that while the pre-recorded interview was being shown, the actor labelled Farage an ‘incredible person’, clarifying that ‘incredible’ was meant in a negative way.

“I find him very venal, quite honestly, as an individual,” added the 79-year-old.

The actor, who is regularly open and passionate about his political views, continued: “He’s selfish, and he’s on the whole quite uninformed.

“I just am dazzled at the way a lot of people have been seduced by him, because he’s a bit of a bully – you can tell at the way he conducted that interview with you. I thought a lot of it was just badgering, badgering, badgering. I just don’t trust the man.”

One X user took to the platform to write: “Brian Cox bang on as per re Nigel Farage.

“The working class majority who fell for Brexit are still falling for his BS now. Same people paying the price for that mistake will suffer most under Reform, benefit cuts etc etc..”

“Be much less like Farage Be much more like Brian Cox,” wrote another.

Other users haven’t been praising the actor, with one implying his statement of Farage being uninformed was ‘ironic’.

“Brian Cox doesn’t pull his punches,” wrote another.

Topics:

brian cox,Nigel Farage,Reform UK,Succession

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

Covid

Doctor tells Reform conference that Covid jab may have caused King’s cancer

By Ava Keady

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

Nigel Farage

Democrat Congressman destroys ‘pro-Putin politician’ Farage in congressional hearing

By Ryan Jarrett

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

News

Nigel Farage to miss first week of Parliament – as he jets off to America again

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘falls asleep’ during US Open final after delaying match

By Charlie Herbert

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

Major update issued after Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated

By Joseph Loftus

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

Heathrow Airport terminal evacuated after ‘incident’

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was an ‘informant’ on Jeffrey Epstein says Republican politician

By Ava Keady

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

Man City and Premier League officially reach ATP settlement

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

Newcastle player defends Alexander Isak leaving the club in strong statement

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

Great North Run

Great North Run organisers apologise after making major error on 2025 medal

By Nina McLaughlin

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

Apple cuts iPhone 16 prices to lowest ever as iPhone 17 countdown begins

By Stephen Hurrell

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

Affiliate

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch date in Ireland: Prices, pre orders and reveal time

By Stephen Hurrell

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

Apple TV

Gavin and Stacey spin-off on its way as James Corden and Ruth Jones sign huge deal

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party ticket prices confirmed for their UK and European tour

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories