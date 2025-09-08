Brian Cox slams ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in scathing rant

The Succession actor labelled the Reform UK leader as ‘selfish’ and ‘uninformed’.

Brian Cox has slammed ‘bully’ Nigel Farage’ in a scathing rant.

On yesterday’s episode of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, a pre-recorded interview with Farage was shown.

The BBC presenter questioned him over his plans if he were to enter 10 Downing Street and grilled him over his tax returns, telling her guest that his ‘tax and business affairs aren’t exactly straightforward’.

Farage took opposition to her line of questioning, saying he takes ‘objection to the very premise of that question’, while at the same time refusing to make his personal tax returns public.

After airing the interview with Farage, Kuenssberg turned to her studio guests, who included Succession actor Cox.

The host pointed out that while the pre-recorded interview was being shown, the actor labelled Farage an ‘incredible person’, clarifying that ‘incredible’ was meant in a negative way.

“I find him very venal, quite honestly, as an individual,” added the 79-year-old.

The actor, who is regularly open and passionate about his political views, continued: “He’s selfish, and he’s on the whole quite uninformed.

“I just am dazzled at the way a lot of people have been seduced by him, because he’s a bit of a bully – you can tell at the way he conducted that interview with you. I thought a lot of it was just badgering, badgering, badgering. I just don’t trust the man.”

One X user took to the platform to write: “Brian Cox bang on as per re Nigel Farage.

“The working class majority who fell for Brexit are still falling for his BS now. Same people paying the price for that mistake will suffer most under Reform, benefit cuts etc etc..”

“Be much less like Farage Be much more like Brian Cox,” wrote another.

Other users haven’t been praising the actor, with one implying his statement of Farage being uninformed was ‘ironic’.

Brion Cox saying Farage is uninformed… pic.twitter.com/O1MGuzdtBr — Chris (@ZedZedlambo44) September 7, 2025

“Brian Cox doesn’t pull his punches,” wrote another.