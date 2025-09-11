Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

They have been together since 2017

Brenda Song gives a very honest answer when her partner, Macaulay Culkin, asked her why they aren’t married yet after being together for over 8 years.

It seems like all of our favourite celebrities and influencers are either getting engaged or tying the knot. One look at your FYP and the chances are quite high that you’ll see someone flaunting their engagement ring.

However, weddings aren’t for everyone. They take some time to plan and come at a hefty price tag, which not everyone is willing to pay.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Brenda Song opens up about her partner, Macaulay Culkin, asking her: “Do you not want to marry me?”

Trying not to pressure her, he quickly followed up with: “I’m fine if we don’t, I just want to know.”

Brenda then replied: “We talked about eloping. But I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there…”

“I wouldn’t even!,” he added.

Both Brenda (36) and Macaulay (44) were subject to the spotlight from a very young age, with Macaulay portraying the iconic Kevin in the first and second Home Alone films, while Brenda starred alongside Cole and Dylan Sprouse on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Brenda and Macaulay share two sons, 3-year-old Dakota and 2-year-old Carson.

If you don’t believe in soulmates, this next anecdote might change your mind, as Brenda and Macaulay had already agreed on the names of their children before they even met.

While on a holiday, the couple were having a ‘what if’ conversation, the pair told Cosmopolitan.

Brenda had mentioned that if she ever had kids, she would want their name to be genderless, such as Dakota.

Macaulay recalled being taken aback as he claimed he also wanted to name his first child Dakota in memory of his sister, Dakota Culkin, who tragically passed away following a car accident in 2008.

Even though there’s no engagement on the horizon, Brenda and Macaulay’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever, and they don’t need a ring to prove it.

“I’d never felt this way before,” Macaulay says about Brenda.

“I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean?”