Search icon

News

11th Sep 2025

Brenda Song reveals why she’s still not married to Macaulay Culkin

JOE

They have been together since 2017

Brenda Song gives a very honest answer when her partner, Macaulay Culkin, asked her why they aren’t married yet after being together for over 8 years.

It seems like all of our favourite celebrities and influencers are either getting engaged or tying the knot. One look at your FYP and the chances are quite high that you’ll see someone flaunting their engagement ring.

However, weddings aren’t for everyone. They take some time to plan and come at a hefty price tag, which not everyone is willing to pay.

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Brenda Song opens up about her partner, Macaulay Culkin, asking her: “Do you not want to marry me?”

Trying not to pressure her, he quickly followed up with: “I’m fine if we don’t, I just want to know.”

Brenda then replied: “We talked about eloping. But I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there…”

“I wouldn’t even!,” he added.

Both Brenda (36) and Macaulay (44) were subject to the spotlight from a very young age, with Macaulay portraying the iconic Kevin in the first and second Home Alone films, while Brenda starred alongside Cole and Dylan Sprouse on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Brenda and Macaulay share two sons, 3-year-old Dakota and 2-year-old Carson.

If you don’t believe in soulmates, this next anecdote might change your mind, as Brenda and Macaulay had already agreed on the names of their children before they even met.

While on a holiday, the couple were having a ‘what if’ conversation, the pair told Cosmopolitan.

Brenda had mentioned that if she ever had kids, she would want their name to be genderless, such as Dakota.

Macaulay recalled being taken aback as he claimed he also wanted to name his first child Dakota in memory of his sister, Dakota Culkin, who tragically passed away following a car accident in 2008.

Even though there’s no engagement on the horizon, Brenda and Macaulay’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever, and they don’t need a ring to prove it.

“I’d never felt this way before,” Macaulay says about Brenda.

“I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean?”

Topics:

brenda song,Macaulay Culkin

RELATED ARTICLES

Macaulay Culkin removed his parents’ names from trust fund after retiring with £40 million as child star

Dad

Macaulay Culkin removed his parents’ names from trust fund after retiring with £40 million as child star

By Charlie Herbert

Home Alone 2 viewers fuming after ITV cuts out funniest scene

Christmas

Home Alone 2 viewers fuming after ITV cuts out funniest scene

By Ryan Price

Home Alone fans baffled after learning Marv actor quit Hollywood and made unusual career move

Daniel Stern

Home Alone fans baffled after learning Marv actor quit Hollywood and made unusual career move

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

natalia rae

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

By Ava Keady

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

America

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

By Joseph Loftus

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

Builder

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

By JOE

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

Mars

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

By Ava Keady

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

America

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

By Harry Warner

Former Man City star arrested after police raid on home

Football

Former Man City star arrested after police raid on home

By Harry Warner

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

natalia rae

Adult star’s heartbreaking final message before sudden death on holiday

By Ava Keady

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Gen Z

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By JOE

EFL clubs in talks to increase the number of Championship playoff spots from four to six

EFL

EFL clubs in talks to increase the number of Championship playoff spots from four to six

By Sammi Minion

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

America

First image released of person of interest in Charlie Kirk assassination

By Joseph Loftus

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

System of a Down ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 468

By Charlie Herbert

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

Builder

Homeowner left baffled as mystery builders cover house in scaffolding

By JOE

Fury tips winner in Canelo-Crawford megafight – the actual odds might surprise you

Fury tips winner in Canelo-Crawford megafight – the actual odds might surprise you

By SportsJOE

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

Mars

Nasa find best signs of life on Mars yet

By Ava Keady

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

Football

Chelsea learn punishment after being handed 74 charges from the FA

By Sammi Minion

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

America

Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk reportedly carried engravings

By Harry Warner

Load more stories