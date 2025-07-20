Search icon

News

20th Jul 2025

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

Ava Keady

The child made the selfless decision to save his pet.

An 8-year-old boy has sold his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life.

Bryson Kliemann from Lebanon, Virginia, made the selfless decision to save his sick puppy, Bruce.

He sold his beloved Pokémon card collection, which he had been collecting hundreds of cards since the age of 4.

Bryson kept his prize possessions safely in binders and lockboxes.

However, when Bruce was diagnosed with the deadly parvo virus, Bryson decided to take matters into his own hands.

The pet’s treatment was estimated to cost at least $655 for the first three days, with the possibility of thousands more depending on the care he required.

Bryson’s family did not have the means to pay for the treatment, with him telling his mother: “I don’t want Bruce to die.”

When he decided to sell his beloved cards for money, it inspired others to donate.

Thanks to his sacrifice as well as others generosity, Bruce has been receiving the care he needs and other sick puppies have also benefited from the funding.

A lovely wholesome tale!

Topics:

animal,Pokemon,wholesome

