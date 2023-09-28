Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

The tree was cut down overnight

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in connection with cutting down the legendary Sycamore Gap Tree.

The iconic tree, which was famously featured in the Blockbuster movie, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, was 70ft tall and stood as a testament to the power of nature, while Hadrian’s Wall, which runs alongside it, serves as proof for the power of man.

Residents living nearby expressed their outrage at the felling of the tree which is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the UK, reports SWNS.

Getty

Farmer Katie Smith, 25, said she spotted the tree on its side as she passed it on her way to work on Thursday morning.

She said: “I drive passed the tree twice a day and I always look up at it but today I just saw it was gone.

“Pictures taken of it look like someone has deliberately sawed it down. It’s an absolute tragedy. No one can believe it has been cut down.

“There was a storm last night but it’s withstood worse. There is no way this is not vandalism. People around here are shocked.”

Getty Images

Another resident, Andrew Benton, added: “I’m outraged that someone has done this to such a beautiful tree. What the hell is the world coming to?”

The tree, which has inspired its own beer in the nearby Twice Brewed Inn, is one of the most photographed in the UK.

While initially it was unconfirmed whether the tree had fell down due to the storm or if it had been deliberately felled, a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested.

Shortly after Northumbria Police launched an investigation, they announced that they had arrested a boy, 16, on suspicion of causing criminal damage.