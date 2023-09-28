Search icon

News

28th Sep 2023

Boy, 16, arrested after Robin Hood tree ‘deliberately’ cut down at Sycamore Gap

Joseph Loftus

The tree was cut down overnight

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in connection with cutting down the legendary Sycamore Gap Tree.

The iconic tree, which was famously featured in the Blockbuster movie, Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, was 70ft tall and stood as a testament to the power of nature, while Hadrian’s Wall, which runs alongside it, serves as proof for the power of man.

Residents living nearby expressed their outrage at the felling of the tree which is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the UK, reports SWNS.

Getty

Farmer Katie Smith, 25, said she spotted the tree on its side as she passed it on her way to work on Thursday morning.

She said: “I drive passed the tree twice a day and I always look up at it but today I just saw it was gone.

“Pictures taken of it look like someone has deliberately sawed it down. It’s an absolute tragedy. No one can believe it has been cut down.

“There was a storm last night but it’s withstood worse. There is no way this is not vandalism. People around here are shocked.”

Getty Images

Another resident, Andrew Benton, added: “I’m outraged that someone has done this to such a beautiful tree. What the hell is the world coming to?”

The tree, which has inspired its own beer in the nearby Twice Brewed Inn, is one of the most photographed in the UK.

While initially it was unconfirmed whether the tree had fell down due to the storm or if it had been deliberately felled, a 16-year-old boy has now been arrested.

Shortly after Northumbria Police launched an investigation, they announced that they had arrested a boy, 16, on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence after Michael Gambon’s death

Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence after Michael Gambon’s death

By Joseph Loftus

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

Lee Rigby’s son raises five times his charity target in tribute to his dad

By Joseph Loftus

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

Croydon

Family of hero schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend issue heartbreaking statement

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists warn that planet-sized sunspot directed at Earth has grown tenfold

Earth

Scientists warn that planet-sized sunspot directed at Earth has grown tenfold

By Danny Jones

Trans prisoner who began identifying as a woman after jail release for sex attack, raped friend weeks later

gender identity

Trans prisoner who began identifying as a woman after jail release for sex attack, raped friend weeks later

By JOE

People spot AOC ‘faking’ being handcuffed after arrest at abortion rights protest

abortion laws

People spot AOC ‘faking’ being handcuffed after arrest at abortion rights protest

By Danny Jones

MP Jo Cox has been stabbed and shot in attack in West Yorkshire

MP Jo Cox has been stabbed and shot in attack in West Yorkshire

By Carl Anka

Annual Covid booster jab likely, says vaccines minister

Andrew Marr

Annual Covid booster jab likely, says vaccines minister

By Wil Jones

Vine: How a Zayn/Clarkson swap might look

Jeremy Clarkson

Vine: How a Zayn/Clarkson swap might look

By Matt Stanger

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

Football

Premier League officials approached over Saudi Arabia move

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea player opens up on Roman Abramovich’s dressing room behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

Top Gear named a corner after Michael Gambon

By Joseph Loftus

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

Vegan

‘I quit being vegetarian to eat meat and organs daily – it’s cured my anxiety and depression’

By JOE

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

Benni McCarthy

Erik ten Hag ignored transfer warning from coach

By Callum Boyle

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

Harry Potter

25 Harry Potter stars have now died since the first film

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ style cop movie set to shoot next year

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa’s ‘Lethal Weapon’ style cop movie set to shoot next year

By Stephen Porzio

Government reportedly ‘considering extra bank holiday if England win 2020’

bank holiday

Government reportedly ‘considering extra bank holiday if England win 2020’

By Kieran Galpin

GMB viewers in stitches over Richard Madeley’s ‘remarkable twaddle’ while interviewing rail striker

GMB

GMB viewers in stitches over Richard Madeley’s ‘remarkable twaddle’ while interviewing rail striker

By Kieran Galpin

Netflix’s latest documentary is incredibly difficult to watch

Best Movies

Netflix’s latest documentary is incredibly difficult to watch

By Kate Demolder

Wildlife returns to the Thames 60 years after it was declared biologically dead

Animals

Wildlife returns to the Thames 60 years after it was declared biologically dead

By Simon Bland

Cobra Kai season five will be arriving earlier than you expected

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai season five will be arriving earlier than you expected

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories