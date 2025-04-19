Bonnie Blue wants to become the first woman to have sex in space

OnlyFans goes anti-gravity?

After sleeping with a record 1,057 men in just 12 hours, Bonnie Blue has reportedly set her sights on a new sexual frontier.

Thanks to her ongoing rivalry with fellow OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips, the next frisky label she wants to claim is the first woman to have sex in space.

“They have been in competition for quite some time over who can devise the most outrageous sex challenges and are both looking to thrash out the logistics of them booking a place on the [Blue Origin rocket] and getting down to a gang-bang high above the earth,” a Daily Mail source revealed.

“If they could show the footage on their OnlyFans pages, the numbers would be astronomical. It remains to be seen which of the girls can get the idea off the ground first.”

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren Sánchez lifts off from Launch Site One on April 14, 2025 in Van Horn, Texas. Blue Origin’s Mission NS-31 is the first all-female astronaut crew since 1963. (Photo by Justin Hamel/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, popstar Katy Perry joined astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez on the all-female New Shepard rocket launched by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Elsewhere, one of the blokes who queued up to have sex with Blue this year has opened up about the “surreal” experience.

42-year-old Ali Walker told MailOnline: “I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free-for-all. There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys.

“There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved. People were just going in and a group would surround her. Whoever got the opportunity would start joining in. She was in the middle and there were loads of guys around her doing whatever to her.”

Apparently, this posse were kitted out with “bank robber” balaclavas too.