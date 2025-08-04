Search icon

04th Aug 2025

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

JOE

The adult film star spoke to JOE about her parent’s reaction to the Channel 4 doc.

This article contains content that may be sexual in nature and intended for mature audiences only.

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of her documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents.

The doc, titled 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, aired last week and has been met with mixed reviews, with one viewer labelling her ‘sick and depraved’.

Speaking to JOE, the adult film star spoke about her parents reaction to the Channel 4 doc.

“For my parents, which I had a very open relationship with, I was sexually active a lot younger than what they thought, so that was a bit awkward sat next to them as I said what age I lost my virginity,” said Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger.

When asked if they had heard this information before, she said she did mention it on previous podcasts but that her family doesn’t ‘watch all my content’.

“Yeah, there was a few things in that doc when I sat next to them and I was like ‘oh my gosh’

“You know, when I was showing my eyes how bloodshot they was after just taking so many shots in them.

“Yeah, that was hard watching that with them, but I’m glad they watched it,” she added.

She revealed that she ‘didn’t know that much sex’ would be in the documentary’, apologising to her parents if they felt ‘uncomfortable’.

“They was like ‘no’, they always prefer to see, especially sometimes, again like mainstream TV, to see it before so they know what to expect.

“Then there’s nothing people are saying behind their back that they don’t already know, and that’s how it’s always been,” said the highest earning OnlyFans star.

She continued: “Before I did the thousand (sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours), I told my family: ‘Hey, I’m going to be doing this, expect the backlash, expect people are going to be saying things’, and that’s the only thing I can sort of do with my family is just keep them posted and let them know what I’m doing and what to expect.”

Despite the documentary receiving heavy backlash and even prompting new legislation to be introduced around ‘barely legal’ adult content, which Bonnie partakes in, she confirmed that her parents were ‘really proud’ of the Channel 4 film.

“They was like, ‘God, you handle some of the questions really well’. They genuinely are just happy, they see how happy I am and they see on stage how I’m smiling and I’m sort of in my element to a certain degree.

“Yeah, they was proud, and there was a few comments, they was like, ‘oh gosh’, but aside from that, they loved it,” she told JOE.

