12th Apr 2025

Bonnie Blue has revealed how much she makes from OnlyFans

Sean Crosbie

It’s an eye-watering figure.

Adult content creator, Bonnie Blue, has revealed how much money she makes from OnlyFans.

The 25-year-old has gained a massive following after she broke the internet by sleeping with over 1,000 men in 12 hours.

In a promo clip for fellow OnlyFans creator Camilla Araujo’s podcast, Blue reveals how much she makes from her content.

Araujo replies saying that she takes home a similar number every month.

The eye-watering number that she claims to rake in every month is $2.1 million.

Blue’s infamous 1,000 men in 12 hours video likely raked in quite a lot of cash before it was eventually taken down by OnlyFans for violating rules on the platform.

Speaking to the DailyMail about the removal of the video, the website said it is “designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetise their content.”

They also said that they verify the age, identity and consent of all those featured which may be the main reason the content was removed.

The OnlyFans creator was also on the receiving end of a joke from comedian Jimmy Carr.

Carr was asked what he thinks of Blue during a stand-up show.

He responded: “Well. I don’t know. We’re very judgy about such things, but we’ve all seen hot dog eating contests. It’s no different.

“I’m pretty sex positive,” he added. “I wouldn’t judge her for that. I presume she made a ton of money doing it, right? I think there’s an odd thing where we slut shame because of numbers.

“Imagine someone goes on honeymoon and they get f****d for 12 hours straight by their husband.

“We’re not judging that right? But if you have 12 hours of sex with a thousand random guys. Her c**t must be ruined. It’s the f****ng same.

“Was she trying to break a record? She got the world record? What for? Most disappointed Dad?”

The 52-year-old received a lot of criticism online for the joke, with many believing it to be a “cheap shot”.

Bonnie Blue

