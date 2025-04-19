Body found floating in water off coast of popular UK city

It is the second body to be found near the coast this week.

The body of a woman has been found off the coast of Brighton.

A passing boat spotted her five miles from the coast just after noon on Saturday.

Her body was recovered and brought back to the RNLI station at Brighton Marina; however, she is yet to be identified.

An investigation has begun as police try to figure out the circumstance of her death.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 12.30pm on Saturday, April 19 after a woman’s body was found by a member of the public in the sea about five miles off the coast of Brighton.

“The RNLI recovered the body. Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the woman and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”

Several police and ambulance services were called to the marina.

Saturday’s discovery comes after another woman’s body was found just off the coast of Brighton on Wednesday.

It was later confirmed that a woman in her 20s from East Sussex had died.

A police spokesperson said: “”Police were called following concerns for a woman in the sea off the coast of Brighton just before 3am on Wednesday, April 16.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and the woman, in her 20s and from Lewes, was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased. Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a matter for the coroner.”