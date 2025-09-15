Bob Vylan gig cancelled after comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk

‘Because if you talk s**t, you will get banged’

Rap punk duo Bob Vylan have had a gig cancelled in the Netherlands following comments made on stage about Charlie Kirk’s death.

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk died on 10 September after he was shot in the neck during an event at a Utah university.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where the 31-year-old was speaking.

CNN reported that Kirk was answering a question about transgender mass shooters in America.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It was later confirmed that Kirk had died following his injuries.

In the wake of Kirk’s death, punk rap duo Bob Vylan have found themselves in the hot water again after comments made about the right-wing political influencer.

Bob Vylan stole headlines during Glastonbury this summer after chanting on stage “Death to the IDF [Israeli Defence Force].”

These comments even led to Avon and Somerset Police opening an investigation into the pair which eventually amounted to no further action.

The duo, whose stage names are Bobby and Bobbie Vylan said at the time that they felt like they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

Now they’ve had a gig cancelled in the Netherlands after Bobby, real name, Pascal Robinson-Foster, said to the crowd at Amsterdam’s Paradiso before a song: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s**t of a human being.”

“The pronouns was/were. Because if you talk s**t, you will get banged.

“Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of s**t.”

Cheers from the crowd followed as the next song began.

In the wake of the gig, their upcoming performance on Tuesday (16 September) in Tilburg has now been cancelled.

The venue called the 013 released a statement on their website yesterday.

It read: “The planned performance by British rap-punk group Bob Vylan on Tuesday, September 16th, at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg has been cancelled.

“The reason for the cancellation is the controversial statements the artist made last night during a show at Paradiso in Amsterdam.

“Despite the controversy that arose after their Glastonbury performance, 013 decided to let Bob Vylan perform in Tilburg.

“While we understand that these statements were made in the context of punk and activism, and that the reporting on them is sometimes less nuanced than what actually happened, we still believe these new statements go too far. They no longer fall within the scope of what we can offer a platform.”

Club Paradiso in Amsterdam also offered a statement that said: “On Saturday September 13, during his performance at Paradiso, artist Bob Vylan made statements that many experienced as harsh and offensive.”

“Paradiso believes in the power of artistic freedom. Music, and punk in particular, has traditionally been a form of art that amplifies anger, discontent, and injustice without filter.

“In a world on fire, artists sometimes choose language that sounds confrontational or violent. That is part of artistic expression, but not automatically language that we as a venue endorse.

“Paradiso shares the outrage and concern regarding the genocidal violence taking place in Gaza.

“That Bob Vylan raises his voice against it is legitimate and necessary. Should the Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution service) wish to investigate whether any criminal offences have been committed, Paradiso will cooperate.”