Blondie star dies aged 70 after cancer battle

‘He was just the best, the absolute best drummer’

Blondie drummer Clem Burke has died aged 70 after a secret battle with cancer.

The musician, part of legendary band Blondie, was one of the founding members of the new wave band formed in 1974.

Upon the announcement of the death, a tribute was shared by fellow band members Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

In the touching tribute the band described Burke as a “self proclaimed Rock & Roll survivalist”, and listed the legendary acts he had collaborated with, such as Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, The Romantics and the Go-Go’s.

The statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer. Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie.

“His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage.

“His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie.”

The post added: “His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world.

“His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”

Fans reacted to the sad news underneath the tribute post on Instagram.

One person wrote: “Oh man. The best one to ever do it. RIP”

Another put: “Heartbreaking. He was just the best, the absolute best drummer.”

Meanwhile one fan commented: “It doesn’t seem possible that he’s gone. He was always such a formidable presence. May his memory be for a blessing to all who knew and loved him.”