Blazing inferno destroys main stage at major festival days before it was due to begin

A blazing inferno has destroyed the main stage at a major festival just two days before it was due to begin.

Tomorrowland is one of Europe’s biggest festivals, attracting 400,000 over two weekends in Belgium with some of the biggest DJs and dance music artists displaying their talents.

Sky News described the event as “as big as Glastonbury”.

Some of the headline names include: David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz and Alok.

However, yesterday evening the huge main stage of the event was burnt to a cinder after a fire broke out and engulfed the platform.

Videos and images showed thick black smoke and wild flames surround the stage as well as spreading to nearby woodland.

The annual festival takes place in the town of Boom, north of the capital Brussels.

It is famous for its immersive and elaborate designs and attracts big names within dance music.

The mains tage as described as Orbyz and is “set in a magical universe made entirely out of ice” and “full of mythical creatures”, as per the festival website.

No one was injured in the blaze, but said they were “devastated” and that their “beloved main stage has been severely damaged”.

Spokesperson Debby Wilmsen said: “We received some truly terrible news today. A fire broke out on the Tomorrowland site … and our main stage was essentially destroyed there, which is truly awful.

“That’s a stage that took years to build, with so much love and passion. So I think a lot of people are devastated.”

Despite the serious fire, Tomorrowland’s organisers intend for the festival to go ahead at DreamVille, the event’s campsite.