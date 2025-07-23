Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

Internet users are drawing some interesting conclusions

The birth of a new child should be one of the happiest days of your life and a huge cause for celebration.

As a result, when celebrities share images of their new kids they expect nothing less than a flurry of well wishes and congratulations.

This response hasn’t been quite the case for American influencer and podcaster Trisha Paytas who celebrated the birth of her third child with artist husband Moses Hacmon last week.

Paytas and Hacman have been married since 2021 and already have a family tradition when it comes to naming their kids.

As huge movie fans, Paytas and her partner have named their last two ‘Malibu Barbie’ and ‘Elvis.’

This time around they’ve taken things a step further, making a trip to the lost city of Atlantis to name their now son Aquaman, after the superhero played by Jason Momoa.

While the news initially led to a few humorous responses from fans and followers — mainly at the uniqueness of the name— all the good feeling has now been overwhelmed by a viral conspiracy theory about Paytas.

Fans have drawn a parallel between the birth of Aquaman and the death of heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away aged 76 yesterday.

It is the third time Paytas has announced a baby at the same time as a high-profile death.

Just hours after Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022, Paytas announced she had gone into labour with her first child, Malibu Barbie.

Imagine finding out the Queen of England died because stan accounts are tweeting she’s going to be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby because she’s going into labor right now — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 8, 2022

This led fans to speculate that Malibu Barbie was in fact a reincarnation of Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

Then on the very same day that Paytas announced she was pregnant with her third child, Pope Francis passed away.

Now, following the death of “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne, internet users are suggesting there is no way the two incidents are simply a coincidence.

you’re laughing. ozzy osbourne just got resurrected as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re fucking laughing. https://t.co/uejGX4JwR9 — may💌 𝜗𝜚! (@_lastday0nearth) July 22, 2025

The conspiracy theory is said to run even deeper than first thought, after fans of Paytas noticed another key link between Aquaman and Ozzy Osbourne.

As a big heavy metal fan, it was Aquaman actor Jason Momoa who introduced Black Sabbath to the stage at their farewell gig in Birmingham earlier this month.

That gig would go on to be Ozzy Osbourne’s final ever performance.

Trisha Paytas is yet to respond to this latest round of theories, however she did speak about the Pope Francis connections back in April, saying: “I just don’t get it.”

The 37-year-old shot to fame after appearing on America’s Got Talent in 2012, where her rap performance was rejected by Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon.

She’s since built up a huge following on YouTube and has a successful podcast series.