Search icon

News

14th Oct 2025

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

Harry Warner

‘Hard working people should always be respected.’

Social media superstar ‘Big John’ has kept his promise to visit a Chinese takeaway in York that was vandalised by racist graffiti.

Last month, Dragon House shared pictures online of racist graffiti that had been scrawled across their shop front as anti-migrant rhetoric and the Raise the Colours movement swept across the UK.

The takeaway’s premises had been vandalised with crudely drawn St. George’s flags, and messages which included a directive for the owners to ‘go home’.

In response to this, internet celeb and Chinese takeaway lover John Fisher – known as ‘Big John’ online – promised to send some custom to Dragon House and pay them a visit.

And this weekend, he did exactly that, showing support for the takeaway’s owners and slamming the racists who vandalised the property – like any true patriot would.

In a later post, he wrote: “Support these local business. Hard working people who should be respected always. Was great food too. Bosh.”

Depressingly, some reacted badly to Fisher’s decision to support victims of racism – so he decided to hit back at the haters.

In response to one person who suggested he had simply done it “for likes” and ‘sold out his own people’, Fisher wrote: “I get enough of them mate. Selling out my own people ? By supporting someone who has lived in my country for 20 years after suffering horrible abuse , yes thank you I will always support people like this no matter what their ethnicity. It’s this thinking which makes my country what it is. Try to be a bit nicer yourself. Bosh.”

But overall, there were far more positive reactions to Big John’s gesture of solidarity.

In one post, which has been viewed more than 4.8 million times, one person wrote: “Now THIS is what makes me patriotic.”

Someone else said: “A sensational year for this man. He understands what it means to be British. BOSH.”

All of this is further evidence that Fisher is a much-needed voice of reason in the face of the toxic patriotism being spread by some at the moment.

Whilst undoubtedly a proud patriot who loves his country, Fisher hasn’t been afraid to call out those who have used the veil of patriotism and the St George’s Cross to stoke fear and divisiveness.


Topics:

big john,chinese,News,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

big brother

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

By JOE

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

Jeremy Clarkson

‘His numbers don’t add up’ – Jeremy Clarkson rips Nigel Farage for avoiding questions on economy

By Tom Head

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

By Nina McLaughlin

Heinz brings back pigs in blankets beans just in time for Christmas

Christmas

Heinz brings back pigs in blankets beans just in time for Christmas

By JOE

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

Macron

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

By JOE

Actor Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin involved in car crash

Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin involved in car crash

By JOE

A very tense heist thriller movie is on TV tonight

Heist movies

A very tense heist thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

By Nina McLaughlin

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Donald Trump

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Heinz brings back pigs in blankets beans just in time for Christmas

Christmas

Heinz brings back pigs in blankets beans just in time for Christmas

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

Macron

Lip reader reveals Trump’s ominous warning to Macron during Egypt summit

By JOE

Actor Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin involved in car crash

Alec Baldwin

Actor Alec Baldwin and brother Stephen Baldwin involved in car crash

By JOE

A very tense heist thriller movie is on TV tonight

Heist movies

A very tense heist thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Polanski effect continues as Greens hit record high in the polls

Green Party

Polanski effect continues as Greens hit record high in the polls

By Charlie Herbert

Labour has already delivered or making progress towards two-thirds of its manifesto pledges

keir starmer

Labour has already delivered or making progress towards two-thirds of its manifesto pledges

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage has declared he will be the next Prime Minister

News

Nigel Farage has declared he will be the next Prime Minister

By Harry Warner

Load more stories