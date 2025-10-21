Search icon

21st Oct 2025

Big John hits back at Reform after accusations of ‘being a left wing plant’ to oppose Tom Skinner

Harry Warner

Battle of Boshworth!

Big John has hit back at Reform UK after the internet personality was accused by Zia Yusuf of being a planted by the media as propaganda against Tom Skinner.

The internet personality Big John, real name John Fisher, has hit back at Reform UK after Zia Yusuf accused him of being planted by the media as a counter to the other bosh-man Thomas Skinner.

Big John has been in the news a lot recently, first after his comments about England flags that many people who associated with Big John disagreed with.

The influencer said that he understood people’s frustrations, but that it was wrong to “shove their flag down anybody’s throat”.

In the wake of this interview, the media naturally opposed the two boshing men of Britain, John Fisher and Tom Skinner, with the latter expressing patriotic, anti-establishment views, and support for the likes of Donald Trump.

Now, senior Reform UK politician Zia Yusuf has accused the media of using Big John to “spread their propaganda and counter signal”.

He wrote on X: “Still can’t believe the media found some guy who also says ‘bosh’ and put him everywhere to spread their propaganda and counter signal.”

However, Big John soon hit back saying with a string of posts to X.

He replied: “Just shows how out of touch this bloke is. Most of my friends and family are going to vote reform and he calls me a left wing plant. Just because I don’t believe in racial attacks. You couldn’t make it up. What a plonker this bloke is.”

He followed up the first reply with a second which read: “Is this because I was asked to meet Nigel Farage by Reform and said no? Well FYI I was also asked to meet Starmer and said no. I don’t want any part with you politicians. This is why.”

He even admitted that he had planned on voting for Reform UK, but admitted he now saw the party as dangerous.

One person had posted: “How can these be taken seriously as a party if one of the most senior figures thinks some bloke who reviews chineses for a living is part of some wider media conspiracy proper tinfoil hat brigade behaviour. “

In response Big John said: “This is spot on. I was actually going to vote reform at the next election as a protest against the big 2 but this shows just how dangerous they are. No thank you Reform UK.”

Topics:

big john,News,Nigel Farage,Politics,Reform UK

