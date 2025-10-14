Search icon

14th Oct 2025

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

He has addressed the situation

Big Brother contestant George Gilbert has revealed the horrific comments that got him removed from the show.

ITV had to take action against Gilbert and remove him from the house, following the “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

A Big Brother spokesperson said: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

The 23-year-old parish councillor’s comments that had him booted were not aired on the show as they are contrary to broadcast standards.

Gilbert had already been given multiple language warnings, but Gilbert was cut from the show after making comments that “could be interpreted as antisemitic”.

The Sun reported that “everyone was absolutely disgusted” and that “nobody could believe what he said, he was clearly out to shock people.”

Before entering the house, all housemates are explained the rules surrounding conduct and language.

Speaking in a video shared to his YouTube channel on Monday evening, Gilbert said that before his removal from the house he had been discussing conspiracy theories, and offensive tropes about Jewish people.

“That night, I was a bit caught up in emotions and everything,” Gilbert said.

“The lads were firing questions at me about this, that and the other. ‘Who built the Pyramids?’, ‘is Scientology a cult?’, all different questions, and I did fire myself up, it’s just how I talk.

“Maybe I should have picked my words a bit more wisely and been a bit more sensible in the way that I delivered my words. Been a bit more careful with the tone. Things like that.

“What I said was, ‘I think it’s terrible that antisemitism is on the rise in London, we need to stamp it out, and my heart goes out to all the Jews who are innocently discriminated against’ […] so, I want to put an end to antisemitism or any other form of discrimination.

“But I said, ‘I do understand why people are sceptical about some Jewish conspiracy [theories], because – this is the line [that got me in trouble] – some of the finest minds in human history, the most intellectual men of all time, have had antisemitic trope in their writing. So, is it a case of no smoke without fire?’.

“That is why I was kicked out – for that line.”

George was previously pulled into the Diary Room and given a formal warning for his language towards fellow housemate Sam.

Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.

“During a game of Truth or Dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other Housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…’, you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your Housemates and the viewing public?’

George responded: “We did have a conversation about this, Sam pulled me to one side. I have apologised.

“I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so, I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in.”

Big Brother then reiterated: “George, Big Brother thinks your language was unacceptable and could cause offence and is therefore issuing you with a warning.”

George had also made offensive comments about homeless people, claiming they should “stop deflecting responsibility” by “turning to drugs”.

