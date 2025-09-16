Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

‘It’s worth every penny’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This best-selling Ninja air fryer ‘that pays for itself’ has been reduced on Amazon.

The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer has dropped to it lowest price in 30 days – and falling back to its lowest ever price – from £269.99 to £199 for a limited time.

Number one best-seller on Amazon, the popular air fryer has dual-zone technology, allowing users to cook two different foods in two different ways, and have them finish at the same time.

You can roast, air fry, reheat or crisp up your food with the two non-stick drawers and two non-stick crisper plates, or remove the divider for one ‘mega zone’ to cook larger foods.

The air fryer has a big 10.4L capacity and it’s said to be able to cook up to 75% faster than conventional fan ovens.

The kitchen device’s parts are removable, non-stick and dishwasher-safe so shoppers can save time while cooking and preparing their favourite meals.

It’s a popular choice among shoppers, who have tried and tested the Ninja product, giving it an average rating of 4.8 stars.

One wrote: “The best thing about this product is that it pays for itself through energy savings. Since getting this Ninja, my deep-fat fryer, grill, and oven have become obsolete.

“I am impressed with my Ninja, and I should have bought one much sooner than I did. It is saving me money, a lot of time, and, most importantly, it produces excellently cooked food.”

Another said it’s “worth every penny”, adding: “I’ve had my Ninja air fryer for 3 months now and am so pleased that I decided on this model. So easy to use and easy to clean.”

While a third said “it saves so much time”, writing: “Game changer for easy cooking. I’ve been using the Ninja Foodi MAX for a bit now, and honestly, it’s awesome.”

Other said it’s the “best purchase I’ve made this year” and dubbed it a “great addition to the kitchen”.

To shop the discounted Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer at £199 head to Amazon here.