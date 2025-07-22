Search icon

News

22nd Jul 2025

Beloved 90s beer to return to pubs after over a decade’s absence

Ava Keady

The beer is remembered for its iconic advertising.

A beloved 90s beer is set to return to pubs after being absent for over a decade.

Remembered for its iconic advertising, the legendary ‘Cream of Manchester’ Boddingtons Cask Ale will be available in pubs again after disappearing in 2012.

It has still been available in some high street stores, but from September, the 13-year wait to sip the beer at your local will be over.

Now, set to return to the North West, Manchester’s oldest brewer JW Lees will brew close to the ale’s original home, being licensed by Budweiser Brewing Group.

The brew will feature all traditional methods but will be given some fresh twists such as its slightly lower ABV of 4% compared to its original 4.1% recipe.

JW Lees director William Lees-Jones said: “When I joined JW Lees in 1994, Boddingtons was ‘The Cream of Manchester’ and we were in awe of their position in leading the cask beer revolution…”

“We are planning to put Boddingtons back where it rightly deserves to be, as one of the leading premium UK cask beers, particularly in our heartland of the North West.

“We also look forward to working with Budweiser Brewing Group with their portfolio of market-leading lagers and premium packaged beers in our pubs.”

Known for its rich texture and ‘do you want a flake in that?’ catchphrase from its 90s advert, the new campaign maintains some of Boddingtons’ famous slogans.

A new poster for the resurgence of the brew reads: “By ‘eck, the Cream of Manchester is back on cask.”

This references the original ‘By ‘eck it’s gorgeous’ line featured in Boddingtons’ 90s ads.

President of AB InBev (Budweiser Brewing Group), Brian Perkins, commented: “We are excited to relaunch Boddingtons Cask Ale in partnership with JW Lees, combining one of the UK’s most iconic beer brands with one of its most respected brewers.

“We see real growth potential for Boddingtons in the UK On Trade, and this is a great example of how strategic partnerships can unlock value for both businesses and beer lovers alike.”

Topics:

Beer,Boddingtons Cask Ale,Budweiser,Manchester

RELATED ARTICLES

Liam Gallagher booed by fans over controversial song dedication

Heaton Park

Liam Gallagher booed by fans over controversial song dedication

By Nina McLaughlin

Oasis fans mind blown over price of a pint at Manchester gigs

Beer

Oasis fans mind blown over price of a pint at Manchester gigs

By Harry Warner

Medical expert issues major warning to Oasis fans ahead of Manchester gigs

Heaton Park

Medical expert issues major warning to Oasis fans ahead of Manchester gigs

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

Jota

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

By Sammi Minion

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories