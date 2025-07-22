Beloved 90s beer to return to pubs after over a decade’s absence

The beer is remembered for its iconic advertising.

A beloved 90s beer is set to return to pubs after being absent for over a decade.

Remembered for its iconic advertising, the legendary ‘Cream of Manchester’ Boddingtons Cask Ale will be available in pubs again after disappearing in 2012.

It has still been available in some high street stores, but from September, the 13-year wait to sip the beer at your local will be over.

Now, set to return to the North West, Manchester’s oldest brewer JW Lees will brew close to the ale’s original home, being licensed by Budweiser Brewing Group.

The brew will feature all traditional methods but will be given some fresh twists such as its slightly lower ABV of 4% compared to its original 4.1% recipe.

JW Lees director William Lees-Jones said: “When I joined JW Lees in 1994, Boddingtons was ‘The Cream of Manchester’ and we were in awe of their position in leading the cask beer revolution…”

“We are planning to put Boddingtons back where it rightly deserves to be, as one of the leading premium UK cask beers, particularly in our heartland of the North West.

“We also look forward to working with Budweiser Brewing Group with their portfolio of market-leading lagers and premium packaged beers in our pubs.”

Known for its rich texture and ‘do you want a flake in that?’ catchphrase from its 90s advert, the new campaign maintains some of Boddingtons’ famous slogans.

A new poster for the resurgence of the brew reads: “By ‘eck, the Cream of Manchester is back on cask.”

This references the original ‘By ‘eck it’s gorgeous’ line featured in Boddingtons’ 90s ads.

President of AB InBev (Budweiser Brewing Group), Brian Perkins, commented: “We are excited to relaunch Boddingtons Cask Ale in partnership with JW Lees, combining one of the UK’s most iconic beer brands with one of its most respected brewers.

“We see real growth potential for Boddingtons in the UK On Trade, and this is a great example of how strategic partnerships can unlock value for both businesses and beer lovers alike.”