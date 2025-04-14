Bella Thorne claims Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming

The former Disney actress shared her experience with Rourke via social media.

Bella Thorne has claimed that Mickey Rourke injured her genitalia while filming.

The former Disney actress has shared her experience with Rourke via social media.

This comes after the 72-year-old actor made offensive remarks towards Jojo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother.

Rourke made homophobic comments and used slurs when speaking to and about Siwa, after which he received a formal warning from the show’s producers.

He has since been kicked off the show due to a separate incident.

However, since this, Thorne shared her experience of working with Rourke on the 2020 movie, Girl.

In an Instagram story this week, Thorne posted: “This f**king dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man – In a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back.

“He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap, and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again.”

She added that the ordeal left her with ‘bruises on [her] pelvic bone’, calling her work with Rourke was ‘one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress’.

Additionally, the actress also penned her claims on X: “So many gross stories of things made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt.

“Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew.

“Having to go in his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers – so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers. In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer.”

So many gross stories of things he made me go thru on that movie, including in his last scene to speed up and rev his engine so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go in his trailer… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) April 11, 2025

She continued: “Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing.

“I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie. Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did.”

Thorne concluded: “Also side note: like f*** Mickey – how he acted doesn’t negate the incredible hard work that everybody else put into that movie.

“Everyone worked HARD literal blood, sweat, and tears to make that vision and I’m really proud of everyone and the work that was done on that movie.”

A rep for Rourke addressed Thorne’s claims, denying that The Wrestler star did anything wrong.

In a statement issued to Variety, his rep said: “These allegations are extremely serious.

“Mr Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He was not made aware of any such concerns during filming and had no prior knowledge of Ms. Thorne’s discomfort until now.”

They continued: “Out of respect for all parties and given the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will not be making further public comment at this time. He remains willing to cooperate with any appropriate inquiry through the proper channels.

“We affirm the right of every performer to feel safe and respected in their work environment.”