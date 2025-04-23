Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

The 21-year-old revealed they are genderfluid while promoting The Last of Us in January 2023.

Bella Ramsey has revealed that they have some regrets over how they came out as non-binary to the public.

When they were 19, the British actor revealed that they were genderfluid while promoting The Last of Us in 2023.

As the hit series, which sees Ramsey star alongside Pedro Pascal, begins its second season, they were asked how they feel about the way they came out two years ago.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ramsey said: “Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn’t, because I didn’t want it to become a headline and a big thing.

“And obviously it was going to, and I didn’t really understand that at the time. And I wasn’t really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it’s been very helpful for them seeing some representation.

“So it’s been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I’m keeping a secret.”

They added that they hope that their gender and sexuality is the dominating talking-point about them.

Ramsey added: “But now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus any more.’ I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically.”