News

12th Sep 2025

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

Sammi Minion

News of Wynne’s death was confirmed by his brother

Former BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne has passed away at the age of 56 after a long-term illness, according to his brother.

The news was first reported by the BBC, where Wynne worked for the last 20 years.

He joined BBC Weather in October 2000 and was a regular contributor to broadcasts and weather forecasts over the next quarter of a century.

Jay Wynne appeared frequently on the BBC’s iconic News At 10 programme.

His brother Matthew Wynne has been the first to pay tribute.

He said: “Jay had a gift for gentle clarity, making his forecasts for sometimes complex weather systems feel accessible and engaging.

“A keen skier, golfer and musician, Jay enjoyed travelling to pursue his sporting interests.

“We will miss his wisdom, generosity and dry sense of humour.”

Wynne will be best remembered for his dedication to providing the British public with accurate weather forecasts.

This is best summed up by an interview he gave with the Radio Times in 2011.

Wynne said: “I have been known to drive around after night shifts, waiting for the sun to come up.

“At night, it’s difficult to tell what kind of cloud there is on satellite pictures, so I like to see if I was right. More often than not, I am.”

Topics:

News,sensitive,UK

