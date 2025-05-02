Search icon

02nd May 2025

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

Sean Crosbie

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace at Wembley on May 17.

The BBC are pushing to change the kick-off time of this year’s FA Cup final to 3pm.

This is to avoid a clash with the Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Basel, Switzerland, this year.

The BBC hold the broadcasting rights for both the FA Cup final – along with ITV – and the Eurovision, with both typically bringing in huge numbers of viewers for the broadcaster.

This year’s Grand Final is even being shown in cinemas across the country with an 8pm start.

Graham Norton returns to his hosting duties as the group Remember Monday are set to represent the UK, while EMMY will represent Ireland at the contest.

There are concerns that, should the FA Cup final kick-off later than 3pm, there is room for an overlap among the two to occur.

In the past, the final has started at 5:15pm, and if City and Palace cannot be separated in 90 minutes, then there will be an overlap with the start of Eurovision and certainly the build-up.

Last year’s FA Cup final between City and their neighbours, Man United, kicked off at 3pm and was watched by 9.1 million people.

Many fans are for the 3pm kick-offs, especially those who have to travel to and from London for the occasion.

Should this year’s final begin at that time, it would be wrapped up by 6:30 pm even if it goes into extra-time and penalties.

Pep Guardiola’s City will be looking to sccop some silverware on May 17 after what has been a disappointing season for the club.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are playing in just their third ever FA Cup final and are on the hunt for their first win in the final.

