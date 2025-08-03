BBC launches investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars

Former contestant Wynne Evan legally submitted the allegations, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The BBC has launched an investigation into cocaine use by Strictly Come Dancing stars.

The Sun reported that two stars’s drug use was talked about ‘widely among the cast’ of the highly popular BBC One show.

The newspaper further claimed that others had also reported drug allegations to the BBC.

The involved cast members were not named by the newspaper; however, according to the Sun on Sunday, allegations were made via legal submission in March by the law firm Russells on behalf of a former contestant, Wynne Evans.

A spokesperson for the BBC commented: “We have clear protocols and policies in place for dealing with any serious complaint raised with us. We would always encourage people to speak to us if they have concerns. It would not be appropriate for us to comment further.”

The newspaper added that the BBC had appointed a law firm to lead the investigation.

The Welsh opera singer appeared on the show’s last season; however, he was dropped by the broadcaster for using ‘inappropriate language’ during the launch of the Strictly live tour.

He apologised for the language, labelling it ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’, and further announced in May that he was leaving his BBC Radio Wales show after the broadcaster decided not to renew his contract.

This investigation comes after a 2024 review of the show for bullying and harassment against the former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. The claim was made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington.

Some, but not all, complaints were upheld by the corporation, and soon later Pernice announced his departure from the show.

In July of last year, the BBC announced a series of new measures aimed at improving welfare on the show, including the introduction of chaperones who are present at all times during training room rehearsals, two new welfare producers, and providing additional training for the professional dancers, production team and crew.