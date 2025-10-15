Search icon

News

15th Oct 2025

Barrister deems Tommy Robinson’s Channel Tunnel arrest discriminatory

JOE

‘It was a fishing expedition’

A barrister representing Tommy Robinson told a court that his arrest at the Channel Tunnel last year was “discriminatory” as it was based on the police’s knowledge of his political beliefs, per Sky News.

The barrister claimed in court that the “predominant influence” on an officer’s decision to stop the activist was: “‘Oh look, it’s Tommy Robinson.'”

In July last year, the right-wing activist (42) was stopped in Folkestone while driving a luxury Bentley Bentayga, which was not registered in his name.

Robinson was heading to Benidorm, carrying over £13,000 and €1,900 with him.

According to the Terrorism Act, police have the right to stop anyone passing through the UK port to “determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Police officers claimed Robinson gave them “vague replies” regarding his movements, prompting the officers to demand access to his iPhone under Schedule 7 of the act.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was recognised by police and led to an interview room where his phone was seized, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The activist is accused of “frustrating” counter-terrorism powers by refusing to give access to the phone, per Sky News.

The barrister defending Robinson, Alisdair Williamson KC, said the officer’s actions were “discriminatory” because they were based to a “significant degree on a protected characteristic”.

He went on to claim that the “predominant influence” on PC Mitchell Thorogood’s decision to stop him was: “‘Oh look, it’s Tommy Robinson.'”

He added: “If MI5 didn’t think that Mr Lennon was a terrorist, what did PC Thorogood think he was going to learn by asking him about publicly available information,” per Sky News.

Williamson claimed that officers had used an “extraordinary power that needs to be properly policed” to dig up information that was already known.

He also told the court Robinson travels to Benidorm regularly, arguing this should have reduced the officer’s suspicions.

He claimed there was “no evidence that the stop was carried out diligently or expeditiously”, adding that it was a “fishing expedition” as there was nothing to link Robinson to terrorism.

However, prosecutor Jo Morris said the officer was concerned due to Robinson’s “notoriety for associating with far-right activists”.

She added: “It is a reasonable suspicion to think that on his telephone there may be information relevant to acts of terrorism.”

Topics:

Arrest,Protest,Tommy Robinson

RELATED ARTICLES

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

Influencer HSTikkyTokky arrested following year-long man hunt

Arrest

Influencer HSTikkyTokky arrested following year-long man hunt

By JOE

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

News

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

Gaza

Trump threatens Hamas days after claiming peace deal success

By JOE

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Entertainment

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

Load more stories