29th Aug 2023

Bank staff fall ill after ‘funny smell’ as ambulances and fire crew rush to ‘hazmat’ scene

Steve Hopkins

Part of Nuneaton town centre has been cordoned off

Emergency services have rushed to bak in Nuneaton after staff fell ill sparking a “hazmat” incident.

Part of Nuneaton town centre has been cordoned off following the incident at Santander bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Coventry Live reports that ambulances, fire engines and police cars are currently at the scene.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received an emergency call to a minor “hazmat incident” and that two crews have been sent to the scene.

They added there were reports of a “funny smell” inside the bank that had made people feel ill so fire crews are currently ventilating the building.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates

Topics:

hazmat,nuneaton

