News

13th Oct 2025

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

JOE

Paedophile Ian Watkins died after being attacked in prison

The bandmate of convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has spoken out after he was murdered in prison.

Watkins (48) was serving a 29-year jail term for multiple sexual offences, including crimes committed against young children and babies at HMP Wakefield, in West Yorkshire.

Sources confirmed that he was attacked with a knife by another inmate on Saturday morning (October 11).

West Yorkshire Police said detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team launched an investigation after prison staff reported the assault on Watkins.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lostprophets guitarist Lee Gaze has broken his silence after his bandmate was killed.

Gaze responded to a message on Twitter and thanked a fan for their “kind words” after someone told the guitarist ‘you’ve created things beyond him’.

Back in July, Gaze wrote: “It’s been 13 years since my band ended in the most unimaginable circumstances and it’s still painful to think about.

“Things could’ve been so different.”

Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been a charged with murder.

Police said in a statement: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man in HMP Wakefield. Officers were called by staff at the prison at 9.39am this morning (Saturday October 11) to reports of a serious assault on a prisoner.

“A man aged 48 was found with serious injuries. Despite medical attention he was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men aged 25 and 43 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Back in 2023, Watkins was stabbed in an incident at the same prison, when he suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates before being freed by prison officers six hours later.

After admitting to 13 sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby, Watkins was sentenced in December 2013.

It was also revealed that he encouraged a second fan to abuse her child during a webcam chat. In addition, he secretly collected child pornography videos, some of which he made himself, per Sky News.

Police described him as a “committed, organised paedophile”.

When Watkins’s Pontypridd home was searched on orders of a drug warrant in September 2012, police found a large number of computers, mobile phones, and storage devices, which were confiscated during the search.

During his sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court, a judge said his crimes “plumbed new depths of depravity”, resulting in the singer being given an extended sentence.

Topics:

News,sensitive

