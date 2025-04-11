Search icon

11th Apr 2025

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

Kat O'Connor

The Australia’s Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic was only 27

Australia’s Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic has sadly passed away.

Her family confirmed that Lucy had died in an emotional statement on Instagram.

They wrote: 

“Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed away.

“She was at peace. Me, her mother, and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace.”

It is believed Lucy underwent surgery for a brain AVM (arteriovenous malformation) just last month.

AVM is a tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins in the brain.

Lucy confirmed she was diagnosed four years ago but underwent surgery.

The condition is believed to be very rare, and the cause is not clear.

According to experts, most people with an AVM are born with them, but they can also develop later in life.

Her management led the tributes to the late model and described her as “a bright shining light.”

“Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humour. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her.

“She loved to dance, she really shined. Modelling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honoured to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light.”

Donatella Versace added: “I am so sorry to hear about Lucy. Rest in peace, beautiful girl.”

Lucy Markovic appeared on the 2015 series of Australia’s Next Top Model.

The model went on to work with Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta, Versace, Armani and Victoria Beckham.

Topics:

Australia,Next Top Model,sensitive

