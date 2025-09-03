Search icon

03rd Sep 2025

At least three dead after Lisbon’s iconic Gloria funicular derails

At least three dead after Lisbon's iconic Gloria funicular derails

The iconic Gloria funicular in Lisbon derailed and crashed.

According to emergency services, at least three people have been killed and approximately 20 injured after the iconic Gloria funicular in Lisbon derailed and crashed.

Footage shows the tram-like funicular, which is very popular among tourists, destroyed. It also shows emergency services trying to pull people out of the wreckage.

Emergency services told CNN Portugal that nine of those injured are in a critical condition, per Sky News.

However, it is not yet known what caused the crash.

The Gloria connects downtown Lisbon with the neighbourhood of Bairro Alto and is one of three funiculars in Portugal.

