At least four tourists dead after cable car crash in Italy

One more person is in a critical condition

At least four people are dead after a cable crashed in Italy.

The incident happened this afternoon (17 April) near the southern Italian city of Naples.

Italian media reported that cable holding up the vehicle snapped causing it to plunge to the ground at Mount Faito while traversing a valley.

A fifth person has been airlifted to hospital, officals say.

President of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that all the victims were tourists.

He added that fog, win and rain made a rescue effort difficult, hindering attempts for emergency services to reach the area at high altitude.

A yellow rain raining had been in place today for the region.

Italian media reported earlier today that second cabin full of people had to rescued after the line came to a halt further down the valley.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, where the cable car is located, has pointed towards a traction cable that snapped.

He told Italian news outlets: “The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the the top of the hill.”

He emphasised that regular safety checks take place on the line.

Meanwhile, the company charged with operating the service, the EAV public transport firm, has described the crash as “a tragedy” on social media.

Little is currently known about the victims of the crash, including their nationality.

This is a breaking news story and more information will follow.