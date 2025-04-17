Search icon

News

17th Apr 2025

At least four tourists dead after cable car crash in Italy

Harry Warner

One more person is in a critical condition

At least four people are dead after a cable crashed in Italy.

The incident happened this afternoon (17 April) near the southern Italian city of Naples.

Italian media reported that cable holding up the vehicle snapped causing it to plunge to the ground at Mount Faito while traversing a valley.

A fifth person has been airlifted to hospital, officals say.

President of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that all the victims were tourists.

He added that fog, win and rain made a rescue effort difficult, hindering attempts for emergency services to reach the area at high altitude.

A yellow rain raining had been in place today for the region.

Italian media reported earlier today that second cabin full of people had to rescued after the line came to a halt further down the valley.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, where the cable car is located, has pointed towards a traction cable that snapped.

He told Italian news outlets: “The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the the top of the hill.”

He emphasised that regular safety checks take place on the line.

Meanwhile, the company charged with operating the service, the EAV public transport firm, has described the crash as “a tragedy” on social media.

Little is currently known about the victims of the crash, including their nationality.

This is a breaking news story and more information will follow.

Topics:

Italy,Naples,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

Anonymous

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

By Harry Warner

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

BBC

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

By Harry Warner

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

By Ava Keady

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

By Ava Keady

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

By Ava Keady

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

By Ava Keady

JK Rowling slammed for post after trans women Supreme Court ruling

JK Rowling

JK Rowling slammed for post after trans women Supreme Court ruling

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

By Charlie Herbert

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

Affiliate

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

By Stephen Porzio

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

By Ava Keady

How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV in Europa League game

Affiliate

How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV in Europa League game

By Stephen Hurrell

Man United vs Lyon betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Man United vs Lyon betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees to negotiate’ with European giant over manager role

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees to negotiate’ with European giant over manager role

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

By Ava Keady

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

By Ava Keady

An overlooked action thriller movie gem is airing on TV tonight

action

An overlooked action thriller movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 42

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 42

By Stephen Porzio

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in Europa League game

Affiliate

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in Europa League game

By Stephen Hurrell

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

Load more stories