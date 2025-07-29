At least 20 people killed and 40 wounded in series of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

The news has been confirmed by Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskyy says that Russian airstrikes killed 20 people in Ukraine last night.

The missile attack comes just a day after Donald Trump publicly announced he has given Russian leader Vladimir Putin a new “10 or 12 day” deadline to end the war.

Trump said failure to meet that deadline would lead to serious economic sanctions.

Amongst the areas hit in the attack were a prison facility in the town of Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia and a hospital in city of Kamianske in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The prison suffered a direct hit from a guided air bomb which caused 17 deaths and dozens of injuries, while three people — including a pregnant 23-year-old woman — died in the Kamianske hospital.

Учора прозвучали дуже важливі слова Президента Трампа про те, як російське керівництво витрачає час світу марно, говорячи про мир і водночас вбиваючи людей. Ми всі хочемо справжнього миру, достойного й тривалого: Україна та вся Європа, Сполучені Штати, багато порядних лідерів і… pic.twitter.com/Kni6z0uIi5 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 29, 2025

Zelenskyy took to Twitter/X to announce the news, saying: “It was a deliberate strike, targeted, not accidental. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were hitting civilians in this penal colony. Many people died, another 43 were injured, and among them there are people with very serious injuries.

“Every murder of our people by the Russians, every Russian strike, when there could have been a ceasefire long ago if Russia had not refused – all this shows that Moscow deserves very tough, truly painful, and therefore fair and effective sanctions pressure. They must be forced to stop the killings and make peace.”

Trump had previously given Russia 50 days to end the war, but this has now been shortened after the US leader said he was “disappointed” by the lack of progress from Putin’s side.

During a meeting with Keir Starmer yesterday, Trump said: “We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. You have bodies lying all over the street, and I say that’s not the way to do it. So we’ll see what happens with that.”