26th Jul 2025

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Harry Warner

The bus was carrying more than 60 people

At least 18 people have died after a bus plunged 160ft down a ravine in Peru with a rescue mission being mounted.

The double-decker bus was travelling on a route from Peru’s capital Lima to a region of the Amazon rainforest.

Authorities said that the bus lost control and veered off the winding road in the district of Palca, Junín region, carrying more than 60 people.

Reports say 48 people were injured, while 15 were found dead at the scene with three more dying in hospital.

Two children were amongst the dead.

The bus was owned by Expreso Molina Líder Internacional.

Footage from the incident shown on local television appeared to show the vehicle split into two parts.

The video also saw local firefighters and police attempting to rescue survivors.

Aldo Tineo, a health official from the city of Tarma in central Peru, said that authorities were in the process of identifying the dead bodies and identifying the cause of the crash.

It is not known if there were any foreign nationals on board the bus.

Peru has experienced multiple fatal bus crashes in recent years with a British tourist being killed in one in October 2023.

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer labels Trump 'ultimate dealmaker' after he says he's 'allowed to pardon her'

By Sean Crosbie

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue 'apology' after Trump episode that left president 'seething'

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women's Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

England Women

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

By Sean Crosbie

Foootball

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

By Sean Crosbie

