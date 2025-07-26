At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

The bus was carrying more than 60 people

At least 18 people have died after a bus plunged 160ft down a ravine in Peru with a rescue mission being mounted.

The double-decker bus was travelling on a route from Peru’s capital Lima to a region of the Amazon rainforest.

Authorities said that the bus lost control and veered off the winding road in the district of Palca, Junín region, carrying more than 60 people.

Reports say 48 people were injured, while 15 were found dead at the scene with three more dying in hospital.

Two children were amongst the dead.

The bus was owned by Expreso Molina Líder Internacional.

Footage from the incident shown on local television appeared to show the vehicle split into two parts.

The video also saw local firefighters and police attempting to rescue survivors.

Aldo Tineo, a health official from the city of Tarma in central Peru, said that authorities were in the process of identifying the dead bodies and identifying the cause of the crash.

It is not known if there were any foreign nationals on board the bus.

Peru has experienced multiple fatal bus crashes in recent years with a British tourist being killed in one in October 2023.