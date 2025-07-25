Search icon

25th Jul 2025

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

Harry Warner

CEO Andy Byron has already resigned

In a viral clip now viewed by more than 45 million people, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was spotted embracing his coworker, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer while at a Coldplay gig in Boston.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the embarrassed couple acting strangely when they were shown on the arena’s big screen.

As they first appear Coldplay frontman Chris Martin initially says: “Ooh, look at these two.”

@extra_tv Kiss cam scandal?! 😳 Coldplay accidentally exposes Andy Byron, the married CEO of software development firm Astronomer, looking cozy with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. Neither Byron nor Cabot have publicly responded to the gone-viral moment. (🎥: calebu2/TMX) #coldplay #chrismartin ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

Then, just as the embarrassed couple can be seen ducking out of view in an unsuccessful attempt to evade unwanted attention, Chris adds: “Alright, come on, you’re okay! Oh—what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy!”, which was quickly followed by a wave of raucous laughter from the 65,000 fans in attendance.

After becoming one of the two most spoken about people on the internet this week, both Andy Byron and Kristen Cabot have suffered the consequence of this virality.

With Andy Byron already resigning from his job earlier in the week, Cabot has followed suit as per the BBC.

A previous statement says: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The move to remove Byron from his position comes after it emerged that the wife of the Astronomer CEO has reportedly changed her last name on Facebook, seemingly confirming the affair.

According to Page Six, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name from her Facebook and shortly after deleted her entire account following the viral cheating allegations.

Byron’s wife, Megan, deleted her Facebook page after her account quickly flooded with comments about the alleged affair, per Page Six.

It also appears that CEO Byron has deleted his LinkedIn profile, as the URL now leads to an error message.

Byron has been at the tech company since July 2023, while Cabot joined in November 2024.

Astronomer is a private data infrastructure startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion.

In a post announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised the CPO for her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise,” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Astronomer’s former CEO, Ry Walker, quickly took to X to clear his name: “For those asking—I’m no longer involved in @astronomerio—yes I was co-founder and early CEO—not on the team or board since 2022, and have no information on ColdplayGate.”

