Arturo Gatti JR, son of boxing legend, found dead aged 17

The promising young boxer was found dead in Mexico on Tuesday

Arturo Gatti Jr, son of legendary fighter Arturo Gatti, has died aged just 17.

The promising young boxer was found dead in Mexico on Tuesday (7 October), 16 years after the death of his father, per Metro.

It was his close friend and actor Chuck Zito and long-time coach Moe Latif who confirmed Arturo’s death.

Arturo was aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps in hopes of becoming a professional boxer.

Gatti Snr, who was one of his generation’s most talented fighters and a world champion in two weight classes, died in Brazil in 2009 aged 37. His death was ruled a suicide.

Arturo’s close friend Zito wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have to say,…. R.I.P. to 17-year-old ARTURO GATTI JR.”

Latif, Arturo’s coach, wrote on Instagram: “It is unfortunately not a rumour or a joke. Arturo is gone. I’d appreciate it if you stop reaching out at this time.”

Tributes have since rolled in for the promising amateur boxer, with Jean Pascal, another of Canada’s most celebrated fighters, writing: “Sixteen years after losing his father, the world loses another Gatti.

“The son of a legendary fighter, one legacy, both gone too soon. May they reunite in peace. My heart is heavy… life can be unfair sometimes.”

Pascal added: “I’m sending strength, love and prayers to his family. May he rest in power, like father, a true warrior.”

Professional boxer and influencer Jake Paul wrote: “RIP to Arturo Gatti Jr. Very sad to see a young man with so much potential lose his life and do so like his legendary father. May they conquer together up above.”